PBC vs SCK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 2

The second match of the Trinidad T10 Blast will see the Parakeet Buccaneers (PBC) square off against the Soca King (SCK) at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Saturday, June 10.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the PBC vs SCK Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

This will be the second match of the tournament and the first match for both teams. They will be looking to win the match and start on a winning note.

PBC vs SCK Match Details

The second match of the Trinidad T10 Blast will be played on June 10 at the Biran Lara Stadium in Tarouba. The match will commence at 12.00 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PBC vs SCK, Match 2, Trinidad T10 Blast

Date and Time: June 10, 2023, Saturday; 12.00 am IST.

Venue: Brian Lara, Tarouba

PBC vs SCK Probable Playing XIs

PBC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

PBC Probable Playing XIs

L Julian, D Singh, Evin Lewis, K Ottley, K Glasgow, C Vincent, A Cooper, J George, J Seales, Eric Garcia, and R Brijlal.

SCK Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SCK Probable Playing XI

D Charles, J Mohammed, K Kallicharan, K Jagesar, Sunil Narine, J Telemaque, J Manick, N Ali, J Russ Jagessar, C Raymond, and N Jalim.

PBC vs SCK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - D Charles

D Charles bats in the top order and hence gets the chance to face enough deliveries to score impactful runs. Charles is also a good keeper and will be a good pick for the match.

Batter-Evin Lewis

Evin Lewis opens the innings for his team and has the ability to score runs at a good rate. With international experience under his belt, Lewis will be a good pick for the match.

All-rounder- C Vincent

C Vincent can contribute for the team with both the bat and the ball. He will be a good pick from the all-rounder section for this match.

Bowler- J Russ Jagessar

J Russ Jagessar is a good wicket-taker for his team. He can pick up wickets at crucial stages and will be a great pick from the bowler section for this match.

PBC vs SCK match captain and vice-captain choices

Evin Lewis

Evin Lewis will be a great choice as the captain or the vice-captain of the match. He has international experience under his belt and batting at the top order will be looking to score some impactful runs for his team.

K Kallicharan

K Kallicharan is an aggressive top-order batter. He can score important runs for the team at the top order and will be a good pick as the captain or vice-captain.

Five Must-Picks for PBC vs SCK, Match 2

D Charles

Evin Lewis

K Kallicharan

C Vincent

J Russ Jagessar

PBC vs SCK Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for batting and will gradually slow down with the progress of the match. As it is the second game of the day, a good balance between the batters and the all-rounders will be a good way to go.

PBC vs SCK Dream11 Prediction, Match 2, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: D Charles

Batters: J Mohammed, Evin Lewis, K Kallicharan

All-rounders: C Vincent, A Cooper, J Telemaque

Bowlers: J Seales, Eric Garcia, C Raymond, J Russ Jagessar

PBC vs SCK Dream11 Prediction, Match 2, Grand League Team

