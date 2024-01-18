PC vs DSG Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – Jan. 18, 2024

The Pretoria Capitals will clash with the Durban Super Giants in the 10th match of SA20 2024 on Thursday, January 18, at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The home team come into this match having lost their two opening fixtures, both against the Paarl Royals. The most recent match was at home where Paarl put 210 runs on the board after batting first. Batting second, the Capitals fell 10 runs short in the end, despite the brilliant efforts of Will Jacks and Rilee Rossouw.

The Durban Supergiants, meanwhile, have looked really impressive so far, and have won all three of their matches convincingly. Their most recent win came in a low-scoring encounter against the Joburg Super Kings where Heinrich Klaasen played a gem of a knock on a tricky batting surface.

Let's now look at three Dream11 differentials for this match.

#3 Daryn Dupavillon (BOWL) (PC)

Pretoria Capitals seamer Daryn Dupavillon could be a useful Dream11 differential in this match. The right-arm pacer operates with the new ball and at the death for PC, and it's the first phase where he has the scope to shine in this match as the new ball moves around quite a bit at Centurion.

The Capitals need early wickets to gain momentum in this match, and Dupavillon can provide that. On what should be a batter-friendly wicket where death bowlers might get hit for runs around the ground, Dupavillon is one of the few bowlers who has the smarts to pick up wickets here heading into this match.

He's a quality Dream11 differential to consider.

Theunis de Bruyn - 2018 Australia Tour to SA

The Pretoria Capitals seem to be valuing experience and that's why they're backing Theunis de Bruyn to come good at No.3. On a good batting wicket, the hard-hitting batter could finally get a big score, especially if he takes some time to acquaint himself with the pitch.

Any top-order batter is capable of scoring plenty of points at Centurion, regardless of their form. That's why de Bruyn is a powerful Dream11 differential, albeit a risky one.

Corbin Bosch is the third player from the Pretoria Capitals to be selected as a differential, and understandably so as the ownership for the DSG players should be pretty high since they've won three out of three matches.

Corbin did well in PC's first match of the tournament, picking up two wickets and a handful of points, but couldn't quite repeat it in the next match. He usually bowls 3-4 overs every match, and can also score valuable runs batting at No. 6 or No. 7. A quality all-rounder like him should certainly score a good amount of points in this match and is a reliable Dream11 differential.