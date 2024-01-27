PC vs JSK Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – January 27, 2024

The Pretoria Capitals and the Joburg Super Kings will go head-to-head in the 21st match of SA20 2024 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Saturday, January 27.

The Capitals come into this match full of confidence after successfully defending the sub-par target of 126 against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape at home. They were led by three-wicket hauls from skipper Wayne Parnell and Adil Rashid, with Eathan Bosch also bowling an ultra-economical spell of 1/11 in four overs.

Meanwhile, JSK was well beaten by the Paarl Royals in their last outing, with Wihan Lubbe and Dane Vilas' fourth-wicket partnership taking the game away from them.

While Reeza Hendricks regained his lost touch, making a 56-ball 79 to help them set a target of 169, Faf du Plessis' bowling changes and an off-day for Lizaad Williams didn't help as the Royals chased the total down with an over to spare.

With both these teams out of the qualifying spots as it stands, this is a must-win game. On that note, let's look at the top three Dream11 differentials for this one.

#3 Sibonelo Makhanya (BAT) (JSK)

JSK middle-order batter Sibonelo Makhanya is a Dream11 differential to watch out for in this match. The No. 4 batter played a crucial role in JSK's win over the Capitals in the reverse fixture, scoring a 31-ball 40 that was the perfect foil while Donovan Ferreira went on a rampage.

On what should be another good batting track, Makhanya can take his time and settle down at the crease before playing his shots while the other batters play some attacking cricket around him.

A very reliable and conventional No. 4 batter, the odds of Makhanya getting out playing a rash shot are very slim and he's a player you could take a punt on.

#2 David Wiese (ALL) (JSK)

David Wiese in action for the Sussex Sharks in the 2020 edition of the Vitality T20 Blast.

The Joburg Super Kings' poor team selection has also been a reason for their defeats, especially with their decision to go in with three spinners for a match played on a seamer-friendly venue like the Wanderers.

They've also been guilty of under-using a quality all-rounder like David Wiese, and they're likely to rectify that error by bringing him back to the XI in the place of Kyle Simmonds.

Wiese hasn't gotten enough opportunity to bowl or to bat, and with him missing the last encounter, his ownership is very low heading into this match. However, he is a top T20 all-rounder with plenty of experience and a high ceiling for fantasy points.

#1 Kyle Verreynne (WK) (PC)

Pretoria Capitals' wicket-keeper batter Kyle Verreynne has a surprisingly low ownership despite Phil Salt's continuous failures, and it might be time to take a chance on the lower-owned Capitals' No. 3.

Verreynne played a solid knock of 72 off 51 balls in the reverse fixture against JSK, rescuing his side after they suffered a top-order collapse. He struggled in the next couple of matches against SEC, but considering the entirety of the Capitals' also didn't have a great outing with a bat in those games, it shouldn't be read into much.

A No. 3 batter always has a considerable Dream11 points potential, especially a player like Verreynne who will take confidence from his innings in the reverse fixture. He's one of the strongest Dream11 differentials for this clash.