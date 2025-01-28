PC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – January 28, 2025

The Pretoria Capitals (PC) go up against the Joburg Super Kings (JSK) in the 24th match of the third edition of the SA20 on Tuesday, January 28, at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

JSK broke their three-game losing streak in style, securing a nine-wicket win against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape with six overs to spare, earning a bonus point in the process. Meanwhile, Pretoria remains stranded in fifth place, six points behind JSK on the points table, with a win tonight key to their chances of making the knockout stages.

This is a big game for both teams with regards to the playoffs scenario, as we near the end of the group stage. Let's take a look at the top three differential picks who could star in this match-up.

#3 Matheesha Pathirana (BOWL) (JSK)

Matheesha Pathirana has had a poor SA20 thus far, with only three wickets in four matches at a poor economy rate of 10.38, a far cry from the usual wicket-taking form he displays in T20 cricket. However, his form did improve on his return to the team in JSK's win over the Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC), where he picked up the big wicket of Marco Jansen.

Pathirana is an X-Factor player, regardless of form or playing conditions, and he almost always picks up a minimum of two wickets when he bowls a complete spell. On a venue that assists seamers and has plenty of bounce and movement, Pathirana, with his pace, searing yorkers, and subtle variations, could be a handful for the Pretoria batters to deal with.

While he hasn't been the best Dream11 option so far, Pathirana is a risky yet powerful Dream11 differential.

#2 Wihan Lubbe (BAT) (JSK)

Wihan Lubbe (Left) has played two T20Is for the Proteas, both in a T20I series against Pakistan in 2021.

Proteas batting all-rounder Wihan Lubbe could be a handy option for your teams. With Leus du Plooy not in the best of form and Moeen Ali's bowling adding more value to the team, Lubbe has been promoted to No.3, and on what should be a cracker of a batting venue, he could end up with a sizeable Dream11 haul tonight.

While the 32-year-old doesn't have the best of numbers in the SA20, with a sub-20 average, his batting position is what makes him worth selecting for your teams. He built an unbeaten 85-run stand with Devon Conway in JSK's win over SEC on Sunday, making a stable 17-ball 25 himself.

Another solid knock could be in the offing for Lubbe, making him an exciting Dream11 differential option for this fixture.

#1 Kyle Verreynne (WK) (PC)

Kyle Verreynne remains one of the most underrated Dream11 picks this season. With the big-name options of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Jonny Bairstow, and Devon Conway available for selection in the wicket-keeper category, Verreynne, who dons the gloves for the Pretoria Capitals and bats at No.3, has been overlooked by many.

However, Verreynne has terrific point-scoring potential in this fixture, given his record at this venue and against the Joburg Super Kings. He has smashed 185 runs in five innings at a terrific average of 46.2 and strike rate of 194.7. Verreynne also has 111 runs in his two innings against JSK, including a sensible 31-ball 39 in the reverse fixture that anchored the Pretoria innings, saving them from a collapse.

Given his batting position and his role in the team as a wicket-keeper, Verreynne's a powerful Dream11 differential who could even be considered a left-field captaincy pick.

