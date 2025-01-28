PC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 match – January 28, 2025

The Pretoria Capitals (PC) and the Joburg Super Kings (JSK) will face off in the 24th match of SA20 2025 on Tuesday, January 28, at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The Capitals have only one win to their name this season in seven outings. However, they remain in the hunt for a playoff spot provided that tonight's result goes their way. They were last seen in an 11-run defeat in a low-scoring thriller against the Paarl Royals.

Meanwhile, JSK did very well to pummel the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, even earning a bonus point, with a dominant nine-wicket win on Sunday, getting their season back on track in the process.

This is a big game as we reach the business end of this edition of the SA20. Let's look at three players who could shine the brightest, making for solid Dream11 captaincy picks as a result.

#3 Moeen Ali (ALL) (JSK)

Moeen Ali has been in and out of this JSK playing XI this season without making much of an impact with either bat or ball. Ironically, his best game this season ended up getting washed out. Moeen bowled a terrific spell of 2/21 against the same Pretoria Capitals in the reverse fixture at the Wanderers, but the match was abandoned.

In two meetings with Pretoria, Moeen has an unbeaten 25 and two wickets at a tight economy rate of 5.50 to his name. Regardless of his form, a double-duty player like Moeen Ali will remain a popular Dream11 captaincy pick, and with good reason.

His high points ceiling and proven track record in T20 cricket means that he remains a viable option.

#2 James Neesham (ALL) (PC)

James Neesham has a terrific bowling record at Centurion.

James Neesham has had a middling SA20 2025 so far, with limited opportunities to shine with bat or ball. His best outing with the bat was undoubtedly his 30-run cameo in the reverse fixture against JSK, a game which was unfortunately called off due to incessant rain.

He could enjoy another fruitful outing at SuperSport Park against the same opponent, a venue that he loves playing at. In nine matches at Centurion, Neesham has picked up a whopping 15 wickets at an excellent bowling average of 14.1, also scoring 128 runs at a solid strike rate of 147.1.

While he might be a left-field option for Dream11 captaincy, Neesham's multiple routes to point-scoring make him worth the risk in this fixture.

#1 Will Jacks (ALL) (PC)

Will Jacks simply loves playing at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. As long as there is a match at this venue, he will always remain a top Dream11 captaincy option courtesy of his exceptional numbers.

In eight innings, Jacks has smashed 347 runs at a terrific strike rate of 192.8 and an average of 43.4, also chipping with three handy wickets at a miserly economy rate.

He comes into this match on the back of an all-round contribution against the Paarl Royals, scoring a half-century and picking up a wicket, albeit in a losing cause. With this being a must-win game for his side to advance to the playoffs, expect Jacks to step it up and deliver as your Dream11 armband pick.

