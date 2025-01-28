PC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for SA20 League 2025, Match 24

The 24th match of the SA20 League 2025 will see Pretoria Capitals (PC) take on Joburg Super Kings (JSK) at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday, January 28. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Joburg Super Kings have won three of their last seven matches. They won their last game against Sunrisers Eastern Cape by nine wickets. Pretoria Capitals, on the other hand, have won one of their last seven matches. They lost their last game to Paarl Royals by 11 runs.

These two teams have played a total of four head-to-head matches. Pretoria Capitals have won only one match while Joburg Super Kings were victorious twice. One match ended in no result.

PC vs JSK Match Details

The 24th match of the SA20 League 2025 will be played on January 28 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The game is set to take place at 9:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PC vs JSK, 24th Match

Date and Time: 28th January 2025, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

Pitch Report

The pitch at SuperSport Park in Centurion is good for both batters. Fans can expect a high scoring match with wickets falling in death overs. The last match played at this venue was between Paarl Royals and Pretoria Capitals, where a total of 425 runs were scored at a loss of 7 wickets.

PC vs JSK Form Guide

PC - Won 1 of their last 7 matches

JSK - Won 3 of their last 7 matches

PC vs JSK Probable Playing XI

PC Playing XI

No injury updates

Will Jacks, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Rilee Rossouw (c), Marques Ackerman, Keagon Lion Cachet, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Kyle Simmonds, Eathan Bosch, Jason Behrendorff

JSK Playing XI

No injury updates

Faf du Plessis (c), Devon Conway, Leus du Plooy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Donovan Ferreira, David Wiese, Evan Jones, Lutho Sipamla, Matheesha Pathirana, Tabraiz Shamsi

PC vs JSK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Devon Conway

Devon Conway is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 192 runs in the last six matches. Jonny Bairstow is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Faf du Plessis

Rilee Rossouw and Faf du Plessis are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Faf du Plessis is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 152 runs in the last six matches. Wihan Lubbe is another good player for today's match.

All-rounders

Will Jacks

Will Jacks and Donovan Ferreira are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Will Jacks is expected to bat in the top order and might bowl some overs in today's match. He has smashed 156 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last five matches. Jimmy Neesham is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Hardus Viljoen

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Jason Behrendorff and Hardus Viljoen. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Hardus Viljoen has an exceptional venue record and can once again take a lot of wickets. He has taken 7 wickets in the last three matches. Ethan Bosch is another good bowler for today's nail-biting match.

PC vs JSK match captain and vice-captain choices

Hardus Viljoen

Hardus Viljoen is one of the most crucial picks from Joburg Super Kings as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will complete his quota of overs and is in top-notch form. He has taken 7 wickets in the last three matches.

Will Jacks

Will Jacks is one of the most crucial picks from the Pretoria Capitals squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 156 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for PC vs JSK, 24th Match

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Will Jacks

Senuran Muthusamy

Hardus Viljoen

Faf du Plessis

Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Gurbaz, D Conway, J Bairstow

Batters: F du Plessis

All-rounders: S Muthusamy, W Jacks, J Neesham, D Ferreira

Bowlers: E Bosch, H Viljoen, J Behrendorff

Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Gurbaz, D Conway, J Bairstow, K Verreynne

Batters: F du Plessis

All-rounders: S Muthusamy, W Jacks, D Ferreira

Bowlers: E Bosch, H Viljoen, L Sipamla

