PC vs MICT Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – February 1, 2024

The Pretoria Capitals and MI Cape Town face off in a must-win clash for both teams at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday, February 1.

With three teams confirming their qualification for the playoffs, the race is on between JSK, PC, and MICT to get that fourth spot. After JSK's humiliating defeat to SEC yesterday, the advantage definitely lies with the winner of this fixture, as these two teams play back-to-back matches to close out their respective group-stage fixtures.

Both the Capitals and MICT come into this match on the back of very different losses. While MICT was well beaten in a rain-affected game against JSK, the Capitals lost in a much closer encounter against the Durban Super Giants.

Let's now look at the top three Dream11 differentials for this match.

#3 Eathan Bosch (BOWL) (PC)

Seamer Eathan Bosch has done a solid job with the ball for the Pretoria Capitals, and along with Daryn Dupavillon, he has been one of the few dependable players for the side.

Bosch is an expert with the new ball and his relentless accuracy and skillful swing and seam movement make him a serious threat in the powerplay. However, he has been really unlucky to not pick up more wickets, as he only has four in eight matches despite bowling with an economy rate of 7.30.

Centurion has been a venue that has supported quality seam bowlers, with the previous game against SEC a good example.

Bosch finished with mind-blowing figures of 1/11 in four overs, rightfully taking home the POTM award. With a bit of luck on his side, Bosch could rack up the wickets and the Dream11 points in this one and that makes him a deadly differential pick.

#2 Beuran Hendricks (BOWL) (MICT)

Beuran Hendricks bowling in a T20I match against England in 2020.

MICT's bowling effort against JSK was an indication that they require more bowling options in their playing XI, especially at a place like Centurion. That's why they could opt to bring left-arm seamer Beuran Hendricks back into the playing XI in place of Delano Potgieter.

Beuran Hendricks did receive a few opportunities this season but he couldn't quite make it count, picking up only two wickets in three matches. However, the experienced Proteas pacer is a wicket-taking bowler. Up against one of the weakest middle orders in the league, he could definitely profit, especially if he bowls at the death.

While he is a risky option to pick, Beuran Hendricks is one Dream11 differential with a high points ceiling.

#1 Colin Ackermann (ALL) (PC)

Netherlands' all-rounder Colin Ackermann joined the Capitals' squad as a replacement for James Neesham and he could be a stellar Dream11 differential in these remaining matches for the Capitals.

The former South African U-19 batting all-rounder has a wealth of experience playing cricket all around the world, and he fits in perfectly in the Capitals' middle-order, and can also bat higher up if required.

Ackermann held his own well against some of the world's best bowlers during various multi-nation tournaments in recent times and is a capable and reliable batter. He's also a more than handy off-spinner, and along with Will Jacks, can be used against the likes of Ryan Rickelton, Sam Curran, and George Linde.