PC vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – January 31, 2025

The Pretoria Capitals (PC) and MI Cape Town (MICT) square off in the 27th match of the third edition of the SA20 on Friday, January 31, at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

This is a must-win match for the Pretoria Capitals to stay alive in this competition, with the Joburg Super Kings (JSK) pulling ahead after their big win yesterday. However, they face a stiff challenge in an in-form MICT outfit, who come into this match on the back of a convincing 10-wicket win over the Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC).

Let's take a look at three Dream11 differentials who could deliver for their backers in this fixture.

#3 Colin Ingram (BAT) (MICT)

Despite being one of the most decorated T20 batters to come from South Africa, Colin Ingram's SA20 career has been a disappointing one, to say the least, with the southpaw making only 180 runs in 15 innings with a strike rate of little over 100.

However, the 39-year-old veteran has received the backing from MI Cape Town and is set to bat at No. 4 for them in most matches. Having represented the Pretoria Capitals in the first two editions of the SA20, Ingram would be more than familiar with the conditions at SuperSport Park.

While he is a very risky pick, his experience and role as a batter could see him potentially produce a decent Dream11 haul if he gets going, courtesy of his ball-striking abilities and the boundary bonuses, making him an interesting differential option.

#2 Will Smeed (BAT) (PC)

Will Smeed in action for Somerset in the Vitality T20 Blast 2024.

Powerful English batter Will Smeed could be a destructive Dream11 differential in this fixture. The 23-year-old batter showed a glimpse of his class with a 34-ball 54 on his SA20 debut against the Paarl Royals but was dropped the very next game to tinker with the team combination.

However, Smeed returned to the team as an opener against JSK, and while he couldn't score big, he certainly has the potential to haul big in this match.

With a T20 career strike rate over 150, it's clear that Smeed is an aggressive batter who loves scoring fours and sixes, making him a clear candidate to profit from the new rule revisions.

Selecting an opener against a deadly new-ball bowling combination of Trent Boult-Kagiso Rabada is always a risky prospect, but if it pays off, Smeed could be on for a huge Dream11 haul.

#1 Thomas Stewart Rogers (BOWL) (PC)

Australian bowling all-rounder Thomas Stewart Rogers was roped in by the Pretoria Capitals for the remainder of the SA20 2025 season after his stint with the Melbourne Renegades concluded. The pacer made his SA20 debut in their win over the Joburg Super Kings, acquitting himself well with a tight spell of 1/20 in four overs.

A genuine wicket-taker up front who bowls lots of dot balls, Thomas Rogers could enjoy the new rule revisions that award a point each for every dot ball bowled. Given Pretoria's propensity to batting collapses, Rogers could also benefit from his being a capable batter who can hit some big sixes.

With genuine point-scoring potential, Thomas Stewart Rogers is a solid Dream11 differential for your teams.

