PC vs PR Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – January 18, 2025

The Pretoria Capitals (PC) and the Paarl Royals (PR) square off in the 12th match of the third edition of the SA20 on Saturday, January 18, at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. It's the first match of a Saturday doubleheader, with MI Cape Town (MICT) and the Joburg Super Kings (JSK) locking horns later in the day.

The Capitals' last outing against JSK resulted in a washout, their second of the season. Meanwhile, the Paarl Royals picked up their second win of the campaign with a dominant outing against MI Cape Town. Lhuan-dre Pretorius had another magnificent knock at the top of the order.

As both teams look to build some momentum as we get closer to the halfway point of the tournament, it'll be interesting to see who comes out on top today. Let's now look at the top three Dream11 differential picks in this fixture.

Tiaan van Vuuren was named in the Pretoria Capitals' playing XI for their clash with the Joburg Super Kings, but unfortunately, he didn't get to see any action with the bat or ball, with the game getting washed out due to rain.

A powerful ball-striker and a handy lower-order batter, it was a surprise to see the likes of Eathan Bosch walk out ahead of him in the batting order. However, the left-arm seamer adds the most value to the team as a bowler, and his contribution should be crucial on what is usually a pacer-friendly wicket at Centurion.

The 23-year-old's T20 record is admittedly not the best, but a quick left-arm pacer always has the potential to rack up a Dream11 points haul. That makes Tiaan van Vuuren a risky, but exciting, Dream11 differential.

Dunith Wellalage (left) celebrating after dismissing Rohit Sharma (right) in an ODI in August 2024.

Dunith Wellalage bowled a crucial spell to help the Royals restrict the MICT batters in their win at Boland Park on Wednesday. The Sri Lankan all-rounder kept things really tight, finishing with figures of 0/17 in four overs, and was very unlucky not to pick up a wicket.

He's likely to retain his place in the team after that performance, with his solid numbers and experience, despite being only 22 years old, working in his favor. A technically solid batter as well, Wellalage was slated to come into bat at No. 6 or No. 7, and could even get a promotion up the order to negate a spinner like Senuran Muthuswamy.

A slightly risky option with solid Dream11 point-scoring potential, Wellalage could be a decent differential pick.

It's very surprising to see Dream11 players continuously ignore Kyle Verreynne as a Dream11 option despite his solid start to the season and his role as the Pretoria Capitals' wicketkeeper. While it could be due to the presence of two other solid wicket-keeping options in Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, it makes Verreynne an excellent differential option.

Verreynne looks to have cemented the No. 3 spot in the Pretoria XI, and he impressed with a well-made 31-ball 39 that somewhat stabilized their innings against a strong JSK bowling unit at the Wanderers.

His batting position and his role as a wicket-keeper seriously elevates his Dream11 points potential. He could be a powerful left-field selection in your teams for this fixture.

