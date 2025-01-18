PC vs PR Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 match – January 18, 2025

The Pretoria Capitals (PC) go up against the Paarl Royals (PR) in the 12th match of SA20 2025 on Saturday, January 18, at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The Capitals were a tad lucky to get away with a point in their last outing against the Joburg Super Kings (JSK) as the match was washed out due to rain after their sub-par first innings total of 138/8. They'll want a full and rain-free contest tonight, however.

Meanwhile, the Royals registered their second win of the season with a clinical performance against MI Cape Town (MICT). Mujeeb, Joe Root, and Dunith Wellalage impressed with the ball for the Royals before Lhuan-dre Pretorius took charge with the bat to see them home with ease.

Trending

Let's now look at the top three Dream11 captaincy choices for this fixture.

#3 Lhuan-dre Pretorius (WK) (PR)

Lhuan-dre Pretorius batting in the ICC U-19 Men's World Cup 2024.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius has lit up the SA20 with his power-packed batting, winning the POTM award in both matches which the Paarl Royals have won in this tournament. The 18-year-old southpaw played an integral role in their run-chases against both Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) and MICT, and has scored a whopping 206 runs in only three matches, averaging 66.67 at a terrific strike rate of 179.13.

On what should be a great batting track at SuperSport Park, Lhuan-dre Pretorius could carry on with his great run of form that he's in. This destructive keeper-batter could be a solid Dream11 captaincy choice in this fixture.

#2 Joe Root (BAT) (PR)

Joe Root has proven to be an astute signing for the Paarl Royals ahead of this season of the SA20. The England batter has shone with his performances as an opener, scoring 103 runs at an average of 51.50 and a strike rate of 141.09. He has also proved to be a very useful option with the ball, as he showed with his valuable spell of 1/17 in three overs at the death against a powerful MICT batting unit.

It's his additional role as a bowler that raises his appeal going into this fixture as the afternoon game could make for slightly drier conditions that could favor the spinners, allowing Root to contribute with the ball in addition to his exploits as an opening batter.

He's definitely one to place your Dream11 captain's armband on.

For the same reasons as Joe Root, Will Jacks should be a terrific Dream11 captaincy option in this match. The highest run-scorer in the Pretoria Capitals' history, it wouldn't be a stretch to say that Jacks is their best and most valuable player.

He also loves batting at SuperSport Park and boasts an exemplary record there, smashing 338 runs at an average of 48.3 and a mind-blowing strike rate of 196.5! Like Joe Root, he could also turn his arm over and add value as a bowler, with his nine wickets in the SA20 making him a solid batting all-rounder.

He's a no-brainer when it comes to Dream11 captaincy today.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️