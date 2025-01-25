PC vs PR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for SA20 League 2025, Match 20

The 20th match of the SA20 League 2025 will see Pretoria Capitals (PC) squaring off against Paarl Royals (PR) at the Boland Park in Paarl on Saturday, January 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PC vs PR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Paarl Royals have secured five victories in six matches. They won their last match against Durban Super Giants by 5 wickets. Pretoria Capitals, on the other hand, have won one of their last six matches. They lost their last match of the season to Sunrisers Eastern Cape by 52 runs.

These two teams have played a total of 6 head-to-head matches. Pretoria Capitals have won 2 matches while Paarl Royals were victorious in 4 matches.

PC vs PR Match Details

The 20th match of the SA20 League 2025 will be played on January 25 at the Boland Park in Paarl. The game is set to take place at 4:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PC vs PR, 20th Match

Date and Time: 25th January 2025, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

Pitch Report

The pitch at Boland Park in Paarl is good for both batters. Fans can expect a high scoring match with wickets falling in death overs. The last match played at this venue was between Joburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals, where a total of 296 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

PC vs PR Form Guide

PC - Won 1 of their last 6 matches

PR - Won 5 of their last 6 matches

PC vs PR Probable Playing XI

PC Playing XI

No injury updates

Will Jacks, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Rilee Rossouw (c), Marques Ackerman, Keagon Lion Cachet, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Kyle Simmonds, Eathan Bosch, Jason Behrendorff

PR Playing XI

No injury updates

Lhuan Pretorius, Joe Root, Rubin Hermann, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Dayyaan Galiem, Keith Dudgeon, Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Eshan Malinga

PC vs PR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. Gurbaz is expected to bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 145 runs in the last four matches. Kyle Verreynne is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Lhuan Pretorius

David Miller and Lhuan Pretorius are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Pretorius is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 258 runs in the last six matches. Mitchell van Buuren is another good player for today's match.

All-rounders

Joe Root

Will Jacks and Joe Root are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Joe Root is expected to bat in the top order and might bowl some overs in today's match. He has smashed 201 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last six matches. Jimmy Neesham is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

Mujeeb ur Rahman

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Bjorn Fortuin and Mujeeb ur Rahman. Both bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Mujeeb ur Rahman has an exceptional venue record and can once again take a lot of wickets. He has taken 10 wickets and smashed 34 runs in the last six matches. Ethan Bosch is another good bowler for today's match.

PC vs PR match captain and vice-captain choices

Joe Root

Joe Root is the most crucial pick from Paarl Royals as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl some overs. He has smashed 201 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last six matches.

Will Jacks

Will Jacks is one of the most crucial picks from the Pretoria Capitals squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 100 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for PC vs PR, 20th Match

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Mujeeb ur Rahman

Will Jacks

Senuran Muthusamy

Joe Root

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Gurbaz, K Verreynne

Batters: D Miller, L Pretorius

All-rounders: S Muthusamy, J Root, D Galiem, W Jacks, J Neesham

Bowlers: M ur Rahman, B Fortuin

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Gurbaz, R Hermann

Batters: D Miller, L Pretorius

All-rounders: S Muthusamy, J Root, D Galiem, W Jacks, J Neesham

Bowlers: M ur Rahman, E Bosch

