DYA-W vs STR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup 2021-22 Match 12

PCB Dynamites will take on PCB Strikers in the 12th match of the Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup 2021-22 at the Oval Academy Ground, Karachi, on Sunday.

Both teams are languishing in the bottom half of the points table. PCB Dynamites have lost all their five games so far, and are reeling in bottom place. Meanwhile, PCB Strikers have won one and lost four; their only win came against PCB Dynamites.

DYA-W vs STR-W Probable Playing 11s

PCB Dynamites

Muneeba Ali (c & wk), Sadaf Shams, Aliya Riaz, Huraina Sajjad, Maham Tariq, Kainat Hafeez, Syeda Insharah Asad, Humna Bilal, Rida Aslam, Nashra Sandhu, Ghulam Fatima.

PCB Strikers

Kainat Imtiaz (c), Yusra Amir (wk), Ayesha Zafar, Javeria Rauf, Hafsa Khalid, Ayesha Naseem, Umme Hani, Tooba Hassan, Natalia Pervaiz, Bisma Amjad, Aima Saleem.

Match Details

Match: DYA-W vs STR-W.

Date & Time: September 19th 2021, 10:30 AM IST.

Venue: Oval Academy Ground, Karachi.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Oval Academy Ground in Karachi is a good one to bat on, and the ball comes on to the bat nicely. However, there is some movement for the pacers, and the spinners could extract some turn as well. Thus, an another all-round track is likely to be on offer for this game.

DYA-W vs STR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Yusra Amir – The PCB Strikers' stumper has been consistent behind the stumps, and can chip in with some useful runs with the bat.

Batters

Muneeba Ali – Ali is leading the run charts in the 50-over competition. She has amassed 273 runs at an average of 54.6. She is also the only batter to have scored a ton in this tournament.

Ayesha Zafar – The 27-year-old top-order batter has scored 147 runs, and has also chipped in with five wickets.

All-rounders

Aliya Riaz – The seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 254 runs in the tournament, which includes three half-centuries. She has one wicket to her name as well.

Tooba Hassan – Hassan may not have fired with the bat yet, but she has bowled well, picking up seven wickets so far.

Bowlers

Ghulam Fatima – Fatima has been superb with the ball. She has taken seven wickets, conceding runs at an economy rate of 3.68.

Natalia Pervaiz – Pervaiz has chipped in well with both bat and ball. She has taken two wickets, and has also scored 89 runs.

Five best players to pick in DYA-W vs STR-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Aliya Riaz (DYA-W): 364 points.

Muneeba Ali (DYA-W): 349 points.

Tooba Hassan (STR-W): 334 points.

Ayesha Zafar (STR-W): 284 points.

Maham Tariq (DYA-W): 273 points.

Key stats for DYA-W vs STR-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Aliya Riaz: 254 runs & 1 wicket from five games.

Muneeba Ali: 273 runs from five games.

Tooba Hassan: 64 runs & 7 wickets from five games.

Ayesha Zafar: 147 runs & 5 wickets from five games.

DYA-W vs STR-W Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for PCB Dynamites vs PCB Strikers - Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yusra Amir, Ayesha Zafar, Muneeba Ali, Hafsa Khalid, Huraina Sajjad, Aliya Riaz, Kainat Imtiaz, Tooba Hassan, Maham Tariq, Ghulam Fatima, Natalia Pervaiz.

Captain: Aliya Riaz. Vice-captain: Tooba Hassan.

Dream11 Team for PCB Dynamites vs PCB Strikers - Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Yusra Amir, Ayesha Zafar, Muneeba Ali, Hafsa Khalid, Aliya Riaz, Nashra Sandhu, Kainat Imtiaz, Tooba Hassan, Maham Tariq, Ghulam Fatima, Natalia Pervaiz.

Captain: Kainat Imtiaz. Vice-captain: Muneeba Ali.

Edited by Bhargav