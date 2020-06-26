PCR vs PBVA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECN Czech T10 Super Series Match - June 27th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for PCR vs PBVA of ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 3.

Prague CC Rooks take on Prague Barbarians Vandals in Match 2 of ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 3.

ECN Czech Super Series T10 Dream11 Fantasy

It's back-to-back games for the Prague CC Rooks in the ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 3 as they face the Prague Barbarians Vandals at the Scott Page Field in Prague.

Fatigue could play a part in this game for the Rooks, and their opponents, the Vandals, will look to capitalise on it with a good performance. Although they have a very solid batting unit in their ranks, the Vandals will come into this game as the underdogs, given the Rooks' track record over the years.

Either way, we can expect a riveting contest between the end with two valuable points up for grabs.

Squads to choose from

Prague CC Rooks

Keyur Mehta, Shripal Gajjar, Jeet Shah, Kushal Mendon, Piyush Baghel, Aakash Parmar, Mohammed Salih, Vinod Suthar, Rohit Deshmoyni, Surya Rengarajan, Smit Patel, Ali Hassan, Jaydeep Patel, Kishan Panchal, Naveen Gunasekaran and Avinash Kumar.

Prague Barbarians Vandals

Pradeep Gangappa, Divyendra Singh, Sabawoon Davizi, Jahanur Hoque, Andrew Sim, Pradeep Balakrishnan, Honey Gori, M Sai Vandrasi, Pankaj Kumar, Uday Gali, Shantanu Kulkarni, Jafar Stooman, Sagar Madhireddy, Birendra Kumar and Kushagra Bhatnagar

Predicted Playing XIs

Prague CC Rooks

R Deshmoyni, S Patel, J Patel, N Gunasekaran, K Mendon, P Baghel, A Parmar, K Mehta, S Gajjar, K Panchal and V Suthar

Prague Barbarians Vandals

D Singh, P Gangappa, H Gori, J Hoque, M Sai Vandrasi, S Kulkarni, P Balakrishnan, J Stooman, K Bhatnagar, B Kumar and P Kumar

Match Details

Match: Prague CC Rooks vs Prague Barbarians Vandals

Date: 27th June 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Scott Page Field, Prague

Pitch Report

There is a chance of rain playing spoilsport during this game. However, we should get at least a 5-overs-a-side game between the Prague CC Rooks and the Prague Barbarian Vandals.

With slightly overcast conditions, the pacers should get the ball to move around a bit with the outfield expected to be on the slower side. Both teams will look to bat first and make good use of the conditions early on.

ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 3 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PCR vs PBVA Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Gangappa, J Hoque, P Baghel, K Mendon, V Suthar, M Sai Vandrasi, H Gori, R Deshmoyni, J Stooman, K Bhatnagar and J Patel

Captain: R Deshmoyni, Vice-Captain: J Hoque

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Gangappa, J Hoque, P Baghel, P Kumar, V Suthar, M Sai Vandrasi, H Gori, R Deshmoyni, J Stooman, K Panchal and J Patel

Captain: H Gori, Vice-Captain: R Deshomyni