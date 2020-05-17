PCU v FCF Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Taipei T10 League Match - May 17th, 2020
- Here are a few fantasy tips and predictions to help pick your Dream11 team for PCU vs FCF match of Taipei T10 League.
- PCCT United will face off against FCC Formosans in the Final of Taipei T10 League 2020.
After multiple weekends of exciting cricketing action, the summit clash of the Taipei T10 League 2020 will see the PCCT United take on Taiwan Dragons in the summit clash.
The United put on a dominating display in the semifinals of the competition with a 7-wicket win over the TCA Indians, but will certainly face a tough challenge against the FCC Formosans. The Formosans looked in quite a hurry in the semifinal clash against Dragons and chased down a 109-run target in just 8.1 overs.
With both teams coming into this game on the back of dominating wins, an exciting clash is certainly on the cards.
Also read: Taipei T10 League 2020 schedule: Time table, match list, teams, and live streaming details
Squads to choose from
PCCT United: Muhammad Mujahid (C), Amin Uddin, Ansar Ali, Asif Tanoli, Danish Mehmood, Joseph Praveen, Khalid Siddiqui, Khurame, Meer Shuib Farooque, Mohsin Khan, Mr Hatmi, Muhammad Amjad Zafar, Muhammad Mushtaq, Ninad Malwade, Prakash Malliah, Qazi Mazhar-ul-Haq, Raja Akhtar, Saif Sindhu, Shaban Mujahid, Shahzad Khan Muhammandzai, Shiv Rawat, Usman Javed.
FCC Formosans: Arun Parappagoudar (C), Ajinkya Sharma, Amirullah Mansoori, Ankit Kumar, Anthony Liu, Aryadeep Mrinal, Ashishkumar Singh, Craig Mitchell, Mohammed Sadique Anwar, Nitish Gupta, Omesh Bhat, Pintu Kumar, Pranay Dheer Rachakatla, Rahul Aditya, Raj Naik, Ram Shivajirao Bankar, Tom Ashton
Predicted Playing XIs
PCCT United
Muhammad Amjad Zafar, Muhammad Mujahid (C), Shahzad Khan Muhamma, Ninad Malwade, Asif Tanoli, Usman Javed, Shiv Rawat, Danish Mehmood, Qazi Mazhar Ul Haq, Muhammad Mushtaq, Meer Shuib Farooque.
FCC Formosans
Anthony Liu, Arun Parappagoudar (C), Omesh Bhat, Aryadeep Mrinal, Rahul Aditya, Ankit Kumar, Ashishkumar Singh, Nitish Gupta, Pranay Dheer Rachaka, Mohammad Sadique Anw, Pintu Kumar.
Match Details
Match: PCCT United v FCC Formosans
Date: May 17th, 2020 at 11.00 AM IST
Venue: Yingfeng Ground in Songshan district
Pitch Report
There was a little movement and quite a bit of bounce on offer for the pacers in the semifinals, but not too much to trouble the batsmen. With the ball coming nicely onto the bat, a high-scoring final could treat the fans to some quality cricket.
Taipei T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Rawat, M Mujahid, S Muhammandzai, N Gupta, U Javed, A Liu, A Parappagoudar, A Mrinal, M Shuib, M Sadique, P Kumar.
Captain - A Liu, Vice-captain - U Javed.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Rawat, P Dheer, S Muhammandzai, N Gupta, U Javed, A Liu, A Mrinal, M Shuib, M Sadique, P Kumar, Q Mazhar-ul-Haq.
Captain - U Javed, Vice-captain - M Shuib
All matches of the Taipei T10 League 2020 will be streamed live on the Sports Tiger app.