PCU v FCF Taipei T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Predictions & Playing XI Updates for Today's T10 Match - May 2nd, 2020

Taipei T10 Dream11 Fantasy

The final match on Saturday will witness an interesting clash between PCCT United and FCC Formosans. Both teams registered comfortable victories in their opening encounters and will come into this clash high on confidence.

PCCT United chased down a 71-run target in 9.4 overs against the ICCT Smashers to collect a 5-wicket win, while the FCC Formosans scaled a 67-run target in just 8 overs to seal a dominating 6-wicket win.

With both the units keen to maintain the early momentum, fans could be in for a thrilling contest on the day.

Squads to choose from

PCCT United: Muhammad Mujahid (C), Amin Uddin, Ansar Ali, Asif Tanoli, Danish Mehmood, Joseph Praveen, Khalid Siddiqui, Khurame, Meer Shuib Farooque, Mohsin Khan, Mr Hatmi, Muhammad Amjad Zafar, Muhammad Mushtaq, Ninad Malwade, Prakash Malliah, Qazi Mazhar-ul-Haq, Raja Akhtar, Saif Sindhu, Shaban Mujahid, Shahzad Khan Muhammandzai, Shiv Rawat, Usman Javed.

FCC Formosans: Arun Parappagoudar (C), Ajinkya Sharma, Amirullah Mansoori, Ankit Kumar, Anthony Liu, Aryadeep Mrinal, Ashishkumar Singh, Craig Mitchell, Mohammed Sadique Anwar, Nitish Gupta, Omesh Bhat, Pintu Kumar, Pranay Dheer Rachakatla, Rahul Aditya, Raj Naik, Ram Shivajirao Bankar, Tom Ashton.

Predicted Playing XIs

PCCT United: Muhammad Amjad Zafar, Muhammad Mujahid (C), Shahzad Khan Muhamma, Ninad Malwade, Asif Tanoli, Usman Javed, Shiv Rawat, Danish Mehmood, Qazi Mazhar Ul Haq, Muhammad Mushtaq, Meer Shuib Farooque.

FCC Formosans: Anthony Liu, Arun Parappagoudar (C), Omesh Bhat, Aryadeep Mrinal, Rahul Aditya, Ankit Kumar, Ashishkumar Singh, Nitish Gupta, Pranay Dheer Rachaka, Mohammad Sadique Anw, Pintu Kumar.

Match Details

Match: PCCT United v FCC Formosans

Date: May 2nd, 2020 at 1.00 PM IST

Venue: Yingfeng Ground in Songshan district

Pitch Report

The strip at the Yingfeng Ground has proved to be a good surface for the pace bowlers, with quite a bit of movement in the first few overs. With batsmen unable to score freely due to the outfield, a score of 70-75 could be challenging to chase.

Taipei T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PCU v FCF Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Singh, A Tanoli, S Muhammandzai, M Mujahid, R Aditya, A Mrinal, A Liu, A Parappagoudar, Q Mazhar-Ul-Haq, M Shuib, D Mehmood.

Captain - A Mrinal, Vice-captain - A Parappagoudar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Singh, N Gupta, S Muhammandzai, M Mujahid, R Aditya, A Mrinal, A Liu, U Javed, Q Mazhar-Ul-Haq, M Shuib, D Mehmood.

Captain - G Klopper, Vice-captain - C Hayward

All matches of the Taipei T10 League 2020 will be streamed live on the Sports Tiger app.