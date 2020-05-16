PCU v TCI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Taipei T10 League Match - May 17th, 2020

Taipei T10 Dream11 Fantasy

The first semifinal of the Taipei T10 League 2020 will see the PCCT United and TCA Indians square off at the Yingfeng Ground.

The TCA Indians managed to pull off a thrilling 4-run win against the Formosans in the semifinal qualifier, while their opponents, PCCT United will be coming into this clash on the back of a 44-run win against the ICCT Smashers.

With both teams enjoying some good form, an exciting clash is on the cards.

Squads to choose from

PCCT United: Muhammad Mujahid (C), Amin Uddin, Ansar Ali, Asif Tanoli, Danish Mehmood, Joseph Praveen, Khalid Siddiqui, Khurame, Meer Shuib Farooque, Mohsin Khan, Mr Hatmi, Muhammad Amjad Zafar, Muhammad Mushtaq, Ninad Malwade, Prakash Malliah, Qazi Mazhar-ul-Haq, Raja Akhtar, Saif Sindhu, Shaban Mujahid, Shahzad Khan Muhammandzai, Shiv Rawat, Usman Javed.

TCA Indians: Manoj Kriplani (C), Ajay Gupta, Amit Kumar Bedaka, Girish Hiranandani, Jaysiva Ganesamurthi, Kishore Krish, Krish Veera, Krishnendu Chatterjee, Murugan Subramani, Neeraj Singh Patel, Partheeban Chinnamuthu, Praveen Kumar Chittem, Sudip Kumar Sinha, Vivek Hegde, Vivek Kumar Mahato.

Predicted Playing XIs update

PCCT United

Muhammad Amjad Zafar, Muhammad Mujahid (C), Shahzad Khan Muhamma, Ninad Malwade, Asif Tanoli, Usman Javed, Shiv Rawat, Danish Mehmood, Qazi Mazhar Ul Haq, Muhammad Mushtaq, Meer Shuib Farooque.

TCA Indians

Amit Kumar Bedaka, Vivek Hegde, Murugan Subramani, Neeraj Singh Patel, Girish Hiranandani, Jaysiva Ganesamurthi, Manoj Kriplani (c), Vivek Mahato, Ajay Gupta, Partheeban Chinnamuthu, Krishnendu Chatterjee.

Match Details

Match: PCCT United v TCA Indians

Date: May 17th, 2020 at 7.00 AM IST

Venue: Yingfeng Ground in Songshan district

Pitch Report

PCCT United put up a massive score of 132 in their previous game and yet again the onus will be on their batsmen to put up a good show against the Indians' bowlers. However, with thunderstorms expected and a cloud cover set to offer assistance to the seamers, putting up a high score might be a huge ask.

Taipei T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PCU v TCI Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Tanoli, G Hiranandani, M Mujahid, S Muhammandzai, K Chatterjee, A Kumar Bedaka, U Javed, M Subramani, M Shuib-Farooque, M Mushtaq, N Singh Patel.

Captain - U Javed, Vice-captain - A Kumar Bedaka

Fantasy Suggestion #2: G Hiranandani, M Mujahid, S Muhammandzai, K Chatterjee, A Kumar Bedaka, S Rawat, U Javed, M Zafar, Q Mazhar-Ul-Haq, M Mushtaq, N Singh Patel.

Captain - S Muhammandzai, Vice-captain - M Mujahid

All matches of the Taipei T10 League 2020 will be streamed live on the Sports Tiger app.