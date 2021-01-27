PD vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Abu Dhabi T10 Match 2 Group B – Jan 28, 2021

It is the start of the fourth season of the Abu Dhabi T10 league. In the second match on the first day of the tournament, Pune Devils will square off against Deccan Gladiators at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Pune Devils, who were previously known as the Karnataka Tuskers, made their Abu Dhabi T10 league debut last season but didn’t have the best of campaigns. They could muster only one win from six games to finish at the bottom of both Group A and the Super League of the Abu Dhabi T10 league.

However, with star players like Sam Billings, Mohammad Amir, Thisara Perera and Hardus Viljoen in their ranks this time, they would hope for a better campaign in the Abu Dhabi T10 league.

Meanwhile, Deccan Gladiators were the runner-up in the Abu Dhabi T10 league last season. They registered five wins in the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament before going down to Maratha Arabians in the final.

Deccan Gladiators, who boast of stars like Kieron Pollard, Imran Tahir, Sunil Narine and Colin Ingram, will hope to go one step further in the Abu Dhabi T10 league this time around and win the tournament.

Abu Dhabi T10 League: Squads to choose from

Pune Devils:

Waheed Ahmad, Mohammad Amir, Munis Ansari, Vriitya Aravind, Sam Billings, Mohammad Boota, Nasir Hossain, Chamara Kapugedera, Karan KC, Asif Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Dinesh Kumar, Kennar Lewis, Ajantha Mendis, Thisara Perera, Malinda Pushkapumara, Darwish Rasooli, Devon Thomas, Hardus Viljoen, Chadwick Walton, Sam Wisniewski.

Deccan Gladiators:

Advertisement

Imtiaz Ahmed, Prashant Gupta, Wanindu Hasaranga, Colin Ingram, Azam Khan, Zahoor Khan, Lahiru Kumara, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ravi Rampaul, Mohammad Shahzad, Hamdan Tahir, Imran Tahir, Hafeez ur Rehman, Zeeshan Zameer, Aaron Summers

Predicted Playing XIs

Pune Devils:

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chadwick Walton, Sam Billings, Darwish Rasooli, Thisara Perera, Nasir Hossain, Hardus Viljoen, Karan KC, Ajantha Mendis, Mohammad Amir.

Deccan Gladiators:

Sunil Narine, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Cameron Delport, Colin Ingram, Kieron Pollard (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Azam Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Zahoor Khan, Aaron Summers/Lahiru Kumara, Imran Tahir

Match Details

Match: Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators

Date: January 28th 2021, 7:45 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The track at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is expected to be a good one to bat on. The ball could come on to the bat nicely, helping the batters to play shots on the up. There might be some turn for the spinners though.

110 runs could be a par score on this track, and the team winning the toss might look to chase.

Abu Dhabi T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PD vs DG)

Dream11 Team for Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators - Abu Dhabi T10.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Shahzad, Vriitya Aravind, Colin Ingram, Cameron Delport, Chadwick Walton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Amir, Hardus Viljoen.

Captain: Kieron Pollard. Vice-captain: Sunil Narine.

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Azam Khan, Mohammad Shahzad, Cameron Delport, Darwish Rasooli, Chadwick Walton, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Nasir Hossain, Imran Tahir, Ravi Rampaul, Hardus Viljoen.

Captain: Kieron Pollard. Vice-captain: Cameron Delport.