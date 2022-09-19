PEA vs EME Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCA Pink T20 2022, Final

Team Pearl (PEA) will lock horns with Team Emerald (EME) in the final of the KCA Pink T20 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Tuesday, September 20. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the PEA vs EME Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Final.

Team Pearl and Team Emerald have been the two best sides in the league stage of the tournament and have deservedly qualified for the final. Team Pearl won six of their eight games and lost only twice. They topped the table with 12 points and the highest NRR of +0.879.

Meanwhile, Team Emerald also won six of their eight matches, losing only two games. They finished second behind Team Pearl only on the basis of lower NRR. The two sides have faced each other twice already, with both Emeral and Pearl winning a game each. It could prove to be a cracker of a final.

PEA vs EME Match Details, Final

The final of KCA Pink T20 2022 will be played on September 20 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha. The match is set to take place at 10.00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PEA vs EME, KCA Pink T20 2022, Final

Date and Time: September 20, 2022, 10.00 am IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

PEA vs EME Pitch Report

The track at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground has favored the bowlers over the course of the tournament. Batters have struggled to make free-flowing shots and low scores have been quite common here.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 78.8

Average second innings score: 74.2

PEA vs EME Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Team Pearl: L-W-W-W-W

Team Emerald: W-W-W-L-W

PEA vs EME probable playing 11s for today’s match

Team Pearl Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Team Pearl Probable Playing 11

Minnu Mani (c), Alka A Suresh, Vaishna M P (wk), Malavika Sabu, Aleena M P, Arya Baby, Aleena Shibu, Soorya Sukumar, Ragi Mohan, Sneha K R, and Vinaya Surendran.

Team Emerald Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Team Emerald Probable Playing 11

Akshaya Sadanandan (c), Shani Thayyil Sasidharan, Abina M (wk), Drisya I V, Najla Noushad, Anaswara Santosh, Keziah Miriam Sabin, Nandana C K, Nandini PT, Nithya Loordh, and Soniya Babu.

PEA vs EME Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

MP Vaishna (8 matches, 125 runs, Average: 25.00)

MP Vaishna is the best wicketkeeper choice for your PEA vs EME Dream11 Fantasy Side. She is a dependable batter who has amassed 125 runs in eight matches at an average of 25.

Top Batter pick

S Aleena (8 matches, 9 wickets, Average: 10.11)

S Aleena has done a fine job in the bowling department for Team Pearl. She has picked up nine wickets at a fabulous average of 10.11 and also has an economy rate of 6.07.

Top All-rounder pick

A Sadanandan (8 matches, 189 runs and 2 wickets)

A Sadanandan will be an excellent all-round pick for your PEA vs EME Dream11 Fantasy Side. She has scored 189 runs at an average of 31.50 and has also picked up two wickets.

Top Bowler pick

S Soorya (7 matches, 10 wickets, Average: 8.30)

S Soorya is the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the competition. Having played just seven games, she has already scalped 10 wickets at an average of 8.30. She also has a jaw-dropping economy rate of three runs an over.

PEA vs EME match captain and vice-captain choices

S Sasidharan

S Sasidharan is the leading run-scorer in the competition. Having played just seven games, she has scored 237 runs at an average of 39.50. She has also picked up 12 wickets and is the joint-leading wicket-taker along with M Minnu. She has a bowling average of 6.75 and an economy rate of 3.24.

M Minnu

M Minnu is the second-highest scorer in the tournament. She has amassed 212 runs in eight games at an average of 53 and a strike rate of 130.86. Like Sasidharan, she is also the highest wicket-taker with 12 scalps at an average of 6.83 and economy rate of 3.15.

5 Must-picks with players stats for PEA vs EME Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points S Sasidharan 237 runs and 12 wickets 768 points M Minnu 212 runs and 12 wickets 818 points S Soorya 10 wickets 509 points N Naushad 10 wickets 449 points A Sadanandan 189 runs and 2 wickets 406 points

PEA vs EME match expert tips

M Minnu and S Sasidharan have been the best players in the tournament and are leading both the batting and bowling departments. They are the safest pair of multiplier picks for your PEA vs EME Dream11 Fantasy.

PEA vs EME Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Head to Head League

PEA vs EME Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: MP Vaishna

Batters: S Aleena, S Malavika, Drisya

All-rounders: M Minnu, S Sasidharan, A Sadanandan

Bowlers: S Soorya, N Noushad, S Vinaya, S Anaswara

PEA vs EME Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Grand League

PEA vs EME Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: MP Vaishna

Batters: S Aleena, S Malavika, Drisya

All-rounders: M Minnu, S Sasidharan, A Sadanandan

Bowlers: S Soorya, N Noushad, S Vinaya, L Nithya

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far