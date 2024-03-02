PES vs LAH Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s PSL 2024 match – March 2, 2024

The 17th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 will be played on Saturday (March 2). Peshawar Zalmi (PES) will square off against the Lahore Qalandars (LAH) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Peshawar Zalmi are coming off an eight-run win in their last game against Islamabad United. After being asked to bat first, they posted a mammoth 201 on the board. The bowlers then stepped up and restricted United to 193/9 to win the game.

The Lahore Qalandars, on the other hand, suffered a heavy loss against the Multan Sultans in their previous fixture. The bowlers struggled as the Sultans finished their innings on 214/4. In reply, the Qalandars got bundled out on 154 to lose the game by 60 runs.

Ahead of the PES vs LAH clash on Saturday, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Sahibzada Farhan (LAH) – 8 Credits

Sahibzada Farhan receiving an award. (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Sahibzada Farhan of Lahore Qalandars is in rich form with the bat in the PSL 2024. He has scored 239 runs in six games at an average of 47.80 and is striking at 144.85. He has been giving his side a solid start, including one in their last game against the Multan Sultans.

Chasing 215, Farhan hit six boundaries and scored 31 off just 21 balls before falling in the seventh over. Farhan looks to be in fine touch for the Qalandars and will play a key role for them against Peshawar Zalmi in the PES vs LAH clash.

#2 Rassie van der Dussen (LAH) – 9 Credits

Rassie van der Dussen is the leading run-scorer for the Lahore Qalandars in the ongoing edition of PSL 2024. The right-handed batter has amassed 300 runs in six games at a stellar average of 75. He missed out against the Sultans in their previous outing.

Rassie batted at three and scored a 20-ball 32 before falling to Usama Mir. Rassie smashed a scintillating ton against Peshawar Zalmi in their previous meeting and will be raring to go against them on Saturday in Rawalpindi. He is a handy pick for your Dream11 side.

#1 Babar Azam (PES) – 9 Credits

Babar Azam receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam is showing his class in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024. He is leading his side from the front and is the top run-scorer for Zalmi. He has scored 330 runs in five games so far, averaging 82.50 in the competition.

Babar is coming off a magnificent ton. Opening the batting against Islamabad United, he hit 14 fours and two maximums to score a blazing 111* off just 63 balls. He is a great pick for your Dream11 side for the PES vs LAH game as you can rely on him to score big with the kind of form he is in.

