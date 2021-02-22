PES vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL 2021 Match - February 23rd, 2021

Match 5 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) has the Peshawar Zalmi taking on Multan Sultans at the National Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday.

Peshawar Zalmi didn't have the best of starts to their campaign as they finished second best to the Lahore Qalandars a few days ago. Despite boasting a well-rounded side, Zalmi couldn't post a par score, which came back to haunt them. Nevertheless, they have ample depth in both departments and will look to bounce back to winning ways, although it is easier said than done.

Their opponents, Multan Sultans, also lost their first game despite captain Mohammad Rizwan coming up with a solid knock at the top of the order. Their analysis-based approach came up short against Lewis Gregory, who won Islamabad United the game on Sunday.

Nevertheless, Multan Sultans look the real deal with James Vince and Chris Lynn headlining their batting unit. With an experienced bowling attack in place, Multan would fancy a win at the expense of Peshawar Zalmi in this game.

While both teams look evenly matched on paper, Multan Sultans hold the edge given their superior batting unit. However, Zalmi boasts of seasoned campaigners in Shoaib Malik and captain Wahab Riaz, who can prove to be a handful to any opposition. With both sides eyeing their first win of PSL 2021, a hard-fought contest beckons at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Squads to choose from

Peshawar Zalmi

Haider Ali, Kamran Akmal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, David Miller, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Umaid Asif, Saqib Mahmood, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan, Ibrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir Khan

Multan Sultans

Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Chris Lynn, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaib Ullah, Adam Lyth, Shahnawaz Dhani, Muhammad Umar, Imran Khan Sr

Predicted Playing 11

Peshawar Zalmi

Imam ul Haq, Kamran Akmal (wk), Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Wahab Riaz (c), Mujeeb ur Rehman, Saqib Mahmood and Mohammad Imran

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan (c&wk), Chris Lynn, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Muhammad Umar and Sohaibullah/Shahnawaz Dhani

Match Details

Match: Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans, Match 5

Date: 23rd February 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Stadium in Karachi is on the slower side. Teams have struggled against the pacers early on with ample swing on offer off the surface. The spinners haven't made it easy in the middle overs, with teams having to emphasize on wickets in hand. Both teams would look to bat first and make good use of the conditions upfront. 150-160 should be a good total at this venue, although both teams are capable of breaching the par score with ease.

PES vs MUL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PES vs MUL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohd Rizwan, Kamran Akmal, Haider Ali, Chris Lynn, Rilee Rossouw, Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara, Shahid Afridi, Saqib Mahmood, Mujeeb ur Rehman and Sohail Tanvir

Captain: Chris Lynn, Vice-Captain: Ravi Bopara

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohd Rizwan, Kamran Akmal, Haider Ali, Chris Lynn, Rilee Rossouw, Amad Butt, Ravi Bopara, Shahid Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Mujeeb ur Rehman and Sohail Tanvir

Captain: Kamran Akmal, Vice-Captain: Chris Lynn