PES vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for PSL 2022, Match 22

The 22nd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 has Peshawar Zalmi (PES) taking on Quetta Gladiators (QUE) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday.

Peshawar Zalmi are beginning to find their groove in the PSL with a big win over Karachi Kings last week. With Liam Livingstone adding some much-needed balance and depth to the side, Peshawar look on course for a top-four finish. Their opponents Quetta Gladiators also have an identical record in the PSL with three wins in seven games. However, they have been dealt a few personnel blows with Ben Duckett and Mohammad Nawaz not being available for the rest of the season. With the likes of James Vince and Jason Roy in the mix, Quetta will fancy their chances of a win, but Peshawar will start as favorites.

PES vs QUE Probable Playing XIs

QUE XI

Jason Roy, Ahsan Ali, James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c&wk), Umar Akmal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Hassan Khan, James Faulkner/Sohail Tanvir, Ghulam Mudassar, Naseem Shah and Noor Ahmad

PES XI

Mohammad Haris (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Haider Ali, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Salman Irshad, Mohammad Umar and Arshad Iqbal/Amad Butt

Match Details

PES vs QUE, PSL 2022, Match 22

Date and Time: 15th February 2022; 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

A good batting track is expected at the Gaddafi Stadium with ample help on offer for the bowlers. Although the new ball should do a bit for the pacers, the batters should enjoy the carry and bounce off the surface. As the match progresses, a change of pace will be key, with the spinners also bound to play a role in the middle overs. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with dew likely to play a role in the second half of the match. 170 should be par, but both teams are capable of breaching the 190-mark as well.

Today’s PES vs QUE Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Haris: Mohammad Haris had a memorable PSL debut earlier in the week, putting in a player-of-the-match performance against Karachi Kings. His attacking style of batting should complement Hazratullah Zazai well at the top of the order, making Haris a fine addition to your PES vs QUE Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

James Vince: James Vince hasn't really fired for the Quetta Gladiators, getting out without scoring in his previous PSL outing. However, he is a good batter who can take the attack to both the pacers and spinners. With Vince being due for a big one, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone has been decent with the ball, but he is due for a big knock with the bat. He is one of the most explosive batters in the world, with his ability against pace being key. With Livingstone being used as a floater in the batting unit, he is a must-have in your PES vs QUE Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Naseem Shah: Young Naseem Shah hasn't been able to sustain his brilliant start, but he is still Quetta's highest wicket-taker with seven scalps to his name. He has held his own in the death overs with his ability to nail the yorkers being highly-valued. With Faulkner unlikely to feature today, the onus will be on Naseem to deliver the goods in the backend of the innings.

Three best players to pick in PES vs QUE Dream11 prediction team

Shoaib Malik (PES) - 402 points

Ahsan Ali (QUE) - 369 points

Mohammad Nawaz (QUE) - 312 points

Key stats for PES vs QUE Dream11 prediction team

Shoaib Malik - 218 runs in 7 PSL 2022 matches, Average: 43.60

Jason Roy - 170 runs in 3 PSL 2022 matches, Average: 56.66

Naseem Shah - 7 wickets in 7 PSL 2022 matches, Average: 32.00

PES vs QUE Dream11 Prediction Today (PSL 2022)

PES vs QUE Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Haris, Shoaib Malik, James Vince, Jason Roy, Haider Ali, Liam Livingstone, Iftikhar Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Salman Irshad, Naseem Shah and Noor Ahmad

Captain: Liam Livingstone. Vice-captain: James Vince.

PES vs QUE Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Haris, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Jason Roy, Haider Ali, Liam Livingstone, Iftikhar Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Salman Irshad, Naseem Shah and Hassan Khan

Captain: Jason Roy. Vice-captain: Liam Livingstone.

