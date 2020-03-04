PES vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL 2020 Match - Mar 5th, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The second PSL 2020 match between last year's finalists, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators, takes place on Thursday in Rawalpindi. Both Peshawar and Quetta are in the running for a top-four spot once again. Although Quetta are higher on the points table, they did end up on the losing side in their previous encounter against Peshawar Zalmi courtesy of a blistering Kamran Akmal hundred.

Zalmi have blown hot and cold this season with five points in six games and will be eyeing a double over the defending champions in Rawalpindi. With both teams looking to strengthen their case for a playoff place, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for PES vs QUE.

PES vs QUE Teams:

Peshawar Zalmi:

Darren Sammy (C), Imam-ul-Haq, Liam Livingstone, Umar Amin, Haider Ali, Adil Amin, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Liam Dawson, Carlos Brathwaite, Mohammad Mohsin, Lewis Gregory, Tom Banton, Kamran Akmal, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Rahat Ali, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan

Quetta Gladiators:

Sarfaraz Ahmed (C), Fawad Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hasnain, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Sohail Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Zahid Mahmood, Tymal Mills, Abdul Nasir, Mohammad Nawaz, Keemo Paul, Jason Roy, Naseem Shah, Ahmed Shehzad, Shane Watson.

Playing 11 Updates:

Peshawar Zalmi:

Peshawar Zalmi could field the same side despite losing to Karachi Kings earlier in the week. There is a possibility of Tom Banton being replaced by Umar Amin with Liam Livingstone capable of opening the batting. However, Banton is likely to hold onto his spot alongside Kamran Akmal for this game. Their middle order looks to be in good form with Shoaib Malik scoring some runs in the previous game. Although their bowling is well-equipped on paper, the likes of Wahab Riaz and Hasan Ali have blown hot and cold. An improved performance is in order from them with Carlos Brathwaite and Lewis Gregory providing the balance in the Peshawar side.

Possible XI: Akmal(WK), Banton, Haider, Malik, Livingstone, Gregory, Brathwaite, Riaz (C), Hasan, Yasir and Rahat.

Quetta Gladiators:

Quetta could make a few changes with Ahmed Shehzad and Sohail Khan waiting on the sidelines. In that case, Ahsan Ali and Anwar Ali could make way for the duo as Quetta will look to bounce back to winning ways after two consecutive losses. While Roy and Watson are in decent form at the top of the order, a lot depends on the performances of Azam Khan and Sarfaraz Ahmed in the middle order. Ben Cutting and Mohammad Nawaz have done well with both bat and ball with Mohammad Hasnain leading the bowling attack for Quetta.

Possible XI: Roy, Watson, Shehzad, Sarfaraz (C&WK), Azam, Nawaz, Cutting, Sohail, Fawad, Naseem and Hasnain.

Match Details:

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, Match 18

Advertisement

5th March 2020, 7:30 PM IST

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report:

Rawalpindi has put forth good batting tracks for PSL 2020 with the average first innings score being 174. However, the previous game in Rawalpindi between Karachi and Peshawar did see some swing on offer for the new ball bowlers. The spinners should also get the ball to grip which should make for a more even contest between bat and ball. However, the threat of rain looms large in Rawalpindi once again and could result in a shortened match.

PES vs QUE Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Sarfaraz Ahmed has done well with the bat for Quetta this season. Sarfaraz has 144 runs in six games, with the Quetta captain coming up with timely knocks in the middle order. He is the ideal option to have in the fantasy team while one of Kamran Akmal or Tom Banton would do as well. While Akmal's hundred in the previous PES vs QUE fixture holds him in high regard, Banton could be backed to finally come good in PSL 2020.

Batsmen: Jason Roy is a viable option for this game with the Englishman already scoring 182 runs. Along with Roy, the likes of Shane Watson and Haider Ali are good picks with both of them looking in decent touch. Although Livingstone hasn't scored many runs in PSL 2020, his ability to score quick runs should give him the nod for this game. If an extra batsman were required, Ahmed Shehzad could be picked if he does feature on Thursday.

Allrounders: Although Peshawar Zalmi ended up losing against the Karachi Kings, Shoaib Malik's return to form was a significant positive. With the veteran scoring 68 in his previous PSL 2020 outing, he warrants a place in the side. Mohammad Nawaz has also chipped in nicely with bat and ball and could be picked as the second all-rounder. With the prospect of a rain-curtailed match looming large, Ben Cutting's big-hitting ability could also be backed.

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz and Fawad Ahmed are must-have players in the fantasy team. While Ahmed impressed with figures of 1/28 on a flat track against Lahore Qalandars, Riaz's ability to nail the yorker should yield a wicket or two in the death overs. Hasan Ali has impressed in patches but should be backed for this game ahead of Yasir Shah. One of Naseem Shah or Mohammad Hasnain should suffice in rounding off the fantasy team for this game.

Captain: Jason Roy is the ideal candidate for the multiplier options with the Quetta opener scoring two fifties in PSL 2020. He should be backed to get quick runs at the top of the order with the likes of Liam Livingstone and Kamran Akmal being viable options as well. In case of a shortened game, Ben Cutting would be a decent punt with the Aussies boasting of a strike-rate of 189.71 in PSL 2020.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Tom Banton, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Jason Roy, Haider Ali, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Wahab Riaz, Fawad Ahmed and Hasan Ali

Captain: Jason Roy, Vice-Captain: Liam Livingstone

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Kamran Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Jason Roy, Haider Ali, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Ben Cutting, Naseem Shah, Wahab Riaz, Fawad Ahmed and Hasan Ali.

Captain: Liam Livingstone, Vice-Captain: Ben Cutting