PK-A vs IN-A Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup match – July 19, 2023

India A and Pakistan A will lock horns in the 12th match of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 on Wednesday, July 19. The match will be played at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and is scheduled to start at 2:00 pm IST.

India and Pakistan have been performing exceptionally well in the ongoing tournament, reflecting their dominance in the competition. With victories against UAE and Nepal, both teams have managed to secure two wins, placing them at the top of the Group B points table.

On that note, here are three players you can select as your captain/vice-captain when selecting your teams for the PK-A vs IN-A Dream11 match.

#3 Kamran Ghulam (PK-A) - 8.0 credits

Final of Under 19 One Day International Tri-series

Pakistan A's Kamran Ghulam is an all-rounder who predominantly bats in the top order. He has been doing well in the List A format since their Zimbabwe tour. He has scored three half-centuries in his last five innings, and he recently achieved this feat in the previous game against UAE A.

Kamran averages 43.28 in this format and has also taken 60 wickets. He will be eager to replicate his recent performances in today's PK-A vs IN-A Dream11 match.

#2 Sai Sudharsan (IN-A) - 9.0 credits

IPL 2023: Qualifier 2 - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians

Sai Sudharsan, who has been performing impressively in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), has carried his good form into the ACC Emerging Cup. Although he had a disappointing run in the first game, he bounced back in the match against Nepal, scoring a 52-ball half-century.

Sai's remarkable average of 60.83 in just 13 List A games is a result of his impressive tally of 730 runs.

#1 Abhishek Sharma (IN-A) - 9.0 credits

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup - India v Papua New Guinea

Abhishek Sharma, an important Indian all-rounder, has showcased his abilities to contribute to multiple aspects of the game. He displayed his skills in the first game by taking a wicket and contributing with useful runs. In the previous match, he played a crucial role in securing a victory with a match-winning innings of 87 runs.

Abhishek has the ability to earn good points with his all-round performances, making him a valuable asset for your PK-A vs IN-A Dream11 team.

