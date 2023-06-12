PK-W-A vs NP-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ACC Women’s Emerging T20 match – June 13, 2023  

Pakistan Women A (PK-W-A) and Nepal Women (NP-W) will lock horns in the ACC Women’s Emerging Asia Cup on Tuesday, June 13. The Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, Hong Kong, will host the contest.

Pakistan Women A have a few cricketers, who already have the experience of playing top-level international cricket. They will go into the match as clear favorites, although Nepal A also have some experience in their ranks.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the PK-W-A vs NP-W game:

#3 Sita Rana Magar (NP-W) – 9 credits

Nepal cricketer Sita Rana Magar

Sita Rana Magar is a veteran campaigner and should be picked in fantasy teams for the PK-W-A vs NP-W match. In 35 T20Is, she has scored 590 runs at an average of 20.34 and a strike rate of 78.98 with a top score of 82 not out.

She has also picked up 35 wickets at an excellent economy rate of 4.17 with the best bowling figures of 3/10.

#2 Fatima Sana (PK-W-A) – 8.5 credits

Australia v Pakistan - ODI Series: Game 2

Fatima Sana is one of the brightest talents in Pakistan cricket and fantasy users should definitely include her for the PK-W-A vs NP-W match. She has picked up 61 wickets for the senior team from 55 matches with two four-wicket hauls and one fifer to show for her efforts.

She is also a clean striker of the ball lower down the order, having scored 350 runs for Pakistan in this format.

#1 Anoosha Nasir (PK-W-A) – 9 credits

Anoosha Nasir (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Pakistan Cricket)

Anoosha Nasir is a 17-year-old slow left-arm spinner. She has done brilliantly for the Pakistan U19 team, having picked up 10 wickets in her last five matches.

Nasir also had a three-wicket haul against New Zealand Women U19 earlier this year in Potchefstroom during the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

