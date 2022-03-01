PK-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's World Cup 2022 Warm-Up Match

The eighth match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 warm-up has Bangladesh Women (BD-W) taking on Pakistan Women (PK-W) at Lincoln Green in Lincoln on Wednesday.

Pakistan Women had a brilliant start to their World Cup campaign with a win against New Zealand in their first warm-up match. They will be keen to sustain their newfound momentum against Bangladesh, who showed glimpses of their ability in their defeat to England. While Pakistan will start as the clear favorites, Bangladesh are well and truly capable of upsetting the apple cart. With both teams eyeing a win ahead of the all-important Women's World Cup, a cracking game beckons in Lincoln.

PK-W vs BD-W Probable Playing 11 Today

PK-W XI

Nahida Khan, Javeria Khan, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Bismah Maroof (c), Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu and Fatima Sana

BD-W XI

Shamima Sultan, Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c&wk), Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam and Suraiya Azmin

Match Details

PK-W vs BD-W, Women's World Cup 2022 Warm-up Match 8

Date and Time: 2nd March 2022, 1:30 AM IST

Venue: Lincoln Green, Lincoln

Pitch Report

A decent batting track awaits the two sides in Lincoln Green with little help on offer for the bowlers. The batters should enjoy the ball coming onto the bat nicely, although they will be wary of movement with the new ball. As the match progresses, the spinners could come into play with variations in pace being the key. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 250-260 being a good score at the venue.

Today’s PK-W vs BD-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Shamima Sultana: Shamima Sultana is a good player of both pace and spin. Although she didn't have the best of outings against England, one can bank on Sultana to get some crucial runs today.

Batter

Nahida Khan: Like Sultana, Nahida Khan didn't have the best of outings against England either, albeit versus New Zealand. However, Nahida has some experience to fall back on and given her knack for scoring big runs at the top of the order, she is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Nida Dar: Star all-rounder Nida Dar put in a sensational performance against New Zealand, picking up a few wickets and scoring a crucial fifty in the middle order. Nida is perhaps Pakistan's go-to player with both the bat and ball and with form on her side, she is a must-have in your PK-W vs BD-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Jahanara Alam: Jahanara Alam is Bangladesh's best pacer in white-ball cricket and has also featured in the Women's IPL in the past. Although Alam didn't feature in the thick of things against England, she will be hoping to get back into form in this game. With conditions suiting her as well, Alam should be a good addition to your PK-W vs BD-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in PK-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team

Nida Dar (PK-W)

Murshida Khatun (BD-W)

Nahida Khan (PK-W)

Important stats for PK-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team

Sharmin Akter - 81(137) vs England Women in previous warm-up match

Nida Dar - 54(59) and 1/18 vs New Zealand Women in previous warm-up match

Nashra Sandhu - 4/32 vs New Zealand Women in previous warm-up match

PK-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Today

PK-W vs BD-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Sultana, N Khan, S Akhter, M Khatun, S Ameen, A Riaz, B Maroof, N Dar, J Alam, R Moni and N Sandhu

Captain: N Dar. Vice-captain: S Akhter.

PK-W vs BD-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Sultana, N Khan, S Akhter, F Hoque, O Sohail, A Riaz, B Maroof, N Dar, J Alam, N Akter and N Sandhu

Captain: N Khan. Vice-captain: S Akhter.

