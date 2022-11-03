PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st ODI

Pakistan Women (PK-W) will take on Ireland Women (IR-W) in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday, November 4. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 prediction.

Pakistan Women haven't had a great run in ODI cricket this year. They have a win-loss record of 3-7 in 2022, with most of their losses coming in the Women’s World Cup.

While Pakistan Women beat Sri Lanka Women 2-1 in a series in June, Ireland Women lost 0-3 to South Africa Women before beating Netherlands Women 3-0.

PK-W vs IR-W Match Details 1st ODI

The first ODI of the three-match series between Pakistan Women and Ireland Women will be played on November 4 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The game is set to take place at 10:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PK-W vs IR-W, 1st ODI

Date & Time: November 4th 2022, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

PK-W vs IR-W Pitch Report

The track at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is usually a good one to bat on. However, there will be some movement available for the pacers early on and the spinners usually tend to find a bit of turn as well.

PK-W vs IR-W Probable Playing 11 today

Pakistan Women team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Pakistan Women Probable Playing XI: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Nashra Sandhu, Ghulam Fatima, Sadia Iqbal.

Ireland Women team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Ireland Women Probable Playing XI: Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis, Amy Hunter, Laura Delany (c), Orla Prendergast, Shauna Kavanagh, Mary Waldron (wk), Rachel Delaney, Eimear Richardson, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray.

Today’s PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Muneeba Ali

Muneeba Ali can chip in nicely with the bat, having accumulated 152 runs in five ODI outings in 2022.

Top Batter Pick

Sidra Ameen

Sidra Ameen is batting superbly in the 50-over format this year. The Pakistan Women batter has amassed 420 runs, including two centuries and a fifty, in 10 innings.

Top All-rounder Pick

Leah Paul

Leah Paul has aggregated 178 runs, including a fine 137 against the Netherlands Women, in six ODI innings in 2022. She can also be quite handy with the ball.

Top Bowler Pick

Fatima Sana

Fatima Sana has been consistent with the ball for Pakistan Women this year. The 20-year-old seamer has returned with 15 wickets from 10 ODIs at an economy rate of 5.04.

PK-W vs IR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Nida Dar

Nida Dar can single-handedly change the course of a game. The Pakistani all-rounder has scored 133 runs in eight innings in addition to taking 12 scalps in ODIs this year.

Laura Delany

Laura Delany has featured in just three ODI fixtures in 2022, but has been superb with both the bat and ball. He has one hundred to her name and has also picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 2.94.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket (Stats in ODI cricket in 2022)

Player Player Stats Nida Dar 133 runs & 12 wickets in 10 matches Laura Delany 113 runs & 5 wickets in 3 matches Fatima Sana 15 wickets in 10 matches Sidra Ameen 420 runs in 10 matches Gaby Lewis 191 runs in 6 matches

PK-W vs IR-W match expert tips

Both sides have some quality all-rounders in their ranks who will be crucial in the first PK-W vs IR-W ODI. The likes of Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar, Laura Delany and Leah Paul will be the ones to watch out for.

PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Muneeba Ali

Batters: Sidra Ameen, Gaby Lewis, Amy Hunter

All-rounders: Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar (c), Laura Delany (vc), Leah Paul

Bowlers: Nashra Sandhu, Arlene Kelly, Fatima Sana

PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Muneeba Ali

Batters: Sidra Ameen (c), Gaby Lewis (vc), Amy Hunter

All-rounders: Nida Dar, Laura Delany, Orla Prendergast, Omaima Sohail

Bowlers: Ghulam Fatima, Cara Murray, Fatima Sana

