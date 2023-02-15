PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Match 10

The 10th match of the ICC T20 Women's World Cup 2023 will see Pakistan Women (PK-W) lock horns with Ireland Women (IR-W) at Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday, February 15. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 prediction.

Both Pakistan and Ireland come into the game on the back of a tough loss to India and England, respectively. Pakistan have a good mix of youth and experience and will start as the favorites.

However, Ireland have shown glimpses of their ability, with Gaby Lewis and captain Laura Delany being key to their fortunes. They had a fairly decent outing with the ball against England and will be keen on an improved batting display versus Pakistan.

All in all, an entertaining game of cricket is on the cards in Cape Town.

PK-W vs IR-W Match Details, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Ireland Women and Pakistan Women will lock horns in the 10th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The game is set to take place at 10:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PK-W vs IR-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Match 10

Date and Time: 15th February 2023, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Live Streaming: Hotstar

PK-W vs IR-W pitch report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Match 10

The average first-innings total at this venue in the T20 World Cup reads 135, indicating a decent batting track. While pacers should find some help off the surface, spinners have accounted for 17 out of 31 wickets to fall at the venue. Two out of the three matches have been won by the chasing team, luring teams to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Record at Newlands, Cape Town in Women's T20 WC

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

1st-innings score: 135

2nd-innings score: 133

PK-W vs IR-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Ireland Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for Ireland Women.

Ireland Women probable playing 11

Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Eimear Richardson, Leah Paul, Mary Waldron (wk), Arlene Kelly, Jane Maguire, Louise Little and Cara Murray.

Pakistan Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for Pakistan Women.

Pakistan Women probable playing 11

Muneeba Ali (wk), Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Sidra Ameen, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Aiman Anwer, Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal.

PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Muneeba Ali (12 off 14 in the previous match vs India Women)

Muneeba Ali is a talented top-order batter who has scored 553 runs in 42 innings. She has a T20I strike rate in excess of 75 and is capable of scoring big runs. With Muneeba due for a big score, she is a good addition to your PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Amy Hunter (15 off 14 in the previous match vs England Women)

Amy Hunter showed glimpses of her ability in the previous game, scoring 15 runs off 14 balls against England. She has a decent record in this format with 231 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 92.77. With Hunter also playing in the U-19 World Cup and being aware of the conditions on offer, she is a viable pick for your PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Orla Prendergast (31 matches, 497 runs, 18 wickets)

Orla Prendergast is a highly-rated all-rounder who has 497 runs and 18 wickets to her name in this format. Prendergast averages 22.59 and 20.27 with the bat and ball, respectively, holding her in good stead. Given the conditions at the venue and her all-round ability, Prendergast is a must-have in your PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Sadia Iqbal (1/25 in the previous match vs India Women)

Sadia Iqbal impressed against India, returning with figures of 1/25 from her four overs. Iqbal has had a decent start to her T20I career, picking up 13 wickets in 14 innings at an economy of just 5.50. With Iqbal in good form and capable of taking wickets consistently, she is a decent pick for your PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 prediction team.

PK-W vs IR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Gaby Lewis

Gaby Lewis is perhaps Ireland's best batter with 1477 runs in 65 innings. She has a T20I strike rate of 113.87 and has some Hundred experience under her belt as well. With Lewis capable of scoring big runs, she is a fine captaincy pick for your PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 prediction team.

Nida Dar

Nida Dar is one of the best all-rounders in the world, with 2444 runs and 75 wickets in 127 matches. Dar has a batting strike rate of 101.12 in this format and a bowling average of 18.39. With Dar bound to play a big role with both the bat and ball, she is a brilliant choice as captain or vice-captain of your PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Sadia Iqbal 1/25 in the previous match Ayesha Naseem 43(25) in the previous match Cara Murray 3/15 in the previous match Gaby Lewis 36(37) in the previous match Orla Prendergast 497 runs, 18 wickets in 31 matches

PK-W vs IR-W match expert tips (ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023)

Ayesha Naseem was one of the better performers for Pakistan in their previous game with a 25-ball 43. She is quite talented with a brilliant power game to fall back on. With Naseem likely to bat higher up the order, she could be a brilliant pick for your PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 prediction team.

PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Muneeba Ali, Amy Hunter

Batters: Bismah Maroof, Gaby Lewis (vc), Ayesha Naseem

All-rounders: Nida Dar (c), Laura Delany, Orla Prendergast

Bowlers: Nashra Sandhu, Fatima Sana, Sadia Iqbal

PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Muneeba Ali (c)

Batters: Bismah Maroof, Gaby Lewis, Ayesha Naseem

All-rounders: Nida Dar, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast (vc)

Bowlers: Nashra Sandhu, Fatima Sana, Sadia Iqbal, Cara Murray

