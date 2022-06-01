PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for 1st ODI

Pakistan Women (PK-W) will lock horns with Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) in the first match of their three-game ODI series on Wednesday, June 1. The Southend Club Cricket Stadium in Karachi will host this contest.

Pakistan whitewashed Sri Lanka 3-0 in the T20I series and will now look to continue their momentum in the ODI series as well. The last time the two teams played an ODI series, Pakistan emerged victorious by a 3-0 margin.

PK-W vs SL-W Probable Playing 11 Today

PK-W XI

Bismah Maroof (C), Aiman Anwer, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Sidra Ameen, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (WK), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail.

SL-W XI

Chamari Athapaththu (C), Hasini Perera, Prasadani Weerakkody (WK), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sachini Nisansala, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeewani.

Match Details

Match: PK-W vs SL-W, 1st ODI.

Date and Time: 1st June 2022, 10:00 AM IST.

Venue: Southend Club Cricket Stadium, Karachi.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Southend Club Cricket Stadium is bowler-friendly. The batters could struggle and wickets may fall at regular intervals. Both seamers and spinners will get ample help from the wicket.

The average first innings score in the last two women's ODI matches played at the venue is 168.

Today’s PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Muneeba Ali: Ali can provide you with crucial points with her batting as well as wicket-keeping skills. She has scored 453 runs in 21 ODI matches.

Batters

Hasini Perera: Perera has scored 467 runs in 33 ODI matches. She could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team ahead of Wednesday's contest.

Sidra Ameen: Ameen can provide a solid start to Pakistan with the willow in hand. She has scored 786 runs in 45 ODI matches.

All-rounders

Chamari Athapaththu: Athapaththu is a real game-changer who can single-handedly win matches for her side. She has scored 2736 runs and picked up 24 wickets in 85 ODI matches.

Nida Dar: Dar can provide you with some valuable fantasy points in Wednesday's contest. She has scored 1408 runs while picking up 84 wickets in 91 ODI matches.

Bowlers

Inoka Ranaweera: Ranaweera has the knack of picking up regular wickets. She has scalped 64 wickets at an economy rate of 4.36 in 60 ODI games.

Diana Baig: Baig will lead the Pakistani bowling attack on Wednesday. She has picked up 40 wickets at an economy rate of 4.75 in 42 ODI matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team

Sidra Ameen (Pakistan Women).

Hasini Perera (Sri Lanka Women).

Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka Women).

Nida Dar (Pakistan Women).

Diana Baig (Pakistan Women).

Important Stats for PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team

Sidra Ameen: 786 runs in 45 matches; SR - 50.60.

Hasini Perera: 467 runs in 33 matches; SR - 48.30.

Chamari Athapaththu: 2736 runs and 24 wickets in 85 matches; SR - 69.40 and ER - 5.57.

Nida Dar: 1408 runs and 84 wickets in 91 matches; SR - 62.40 and ER - 4.05.

Diana Baig: 40 wickets in 42 matches; ER - 4.75.

PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Today

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Team #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muneeba Ali, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Sidra Ameen, Omaima Sohail, Chamari Athapaththu, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar, Inoka Ranaweera, Anam Amin, Diana Baig.

Captain: Chamari Athapaththu | Vice-captain: Nida Dar.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Team #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muneeba Ali, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Omaima Sohail, Chamari Athapaththu, Ama Kanchana, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar, Udeshika Prabodhani, Anam Amin, Diana Baig.

Captain: Nida Dar | Vice-captain: Chamari Athapaththu.

