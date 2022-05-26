PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

Pakistan Women will lock horns with Sri Lanka Women in the second T20I at the Southend Club Cricket Stadium in Karachi on Thursday.

Pakistan Women lead the T20I series 1-0, having defeated Sri Lanka Women by six wickets in the first game. Sri Lanka Women won the toss and elected to bat and could only muster a total of 106, having lost eight wickets. The Pakistan Women chased down the target with ease with six wickets in hand.

PK-W vs SL-W Probable Playing 11 Today

PK-W XI

Bismah Maroof (C), Aiman Anwer, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Gull Feroza, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Ayesha Naseem, Muneeba Ali (WK), Nida Dar, Tuba Hassan.

SL-W XI

Chamari Athapaththu (C), Hasini Perera, Anushka Sanjeewani (WK), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Oshadhi Ranasinghe.

Match Details

PK-W vs SL-W, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 26th May 2022, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Southend Club Cricket Stadium, Karachi.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Southend Club Cricket Stadium is bowling friendly. The batters could struggle as both the seamers and spinners will have ample help from the wicket. Batting first should be the preferred option with the average first innings score in the last five women's T20I matches played at the venue being 136 runs.

Today’s PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Muneeba Ali: Ali scored 18 runs in the last match. She could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Hasini Perera: Although Perera scored only four runs in the previous match, she is expected to bounce back and contribute well in Thursday's clash.

Bismah Maroof: Maroof scored 28 runs at a strike rate of 87.50 in the last match. She is a reliable top-order batter who can anchor the innings pretty well.

All-rounders

Chamari Atapattu: Atapattu failed to shine in the last match, scoring six runs. Nonetheless, she is a quality all-rounder and it wouldn't be a wise decision to drop her from your fantasy team.

Nida Dar: Dar played a crucial knock of 36 runs at a strike rate of 133.33 in the last match. She is the perfect multiplier choice for your fantasy team considering her all-round abilities.

Bowlers

Anam Amin: Amin scalped three wickets at an economy rate of 5.25 in the last match. She will lead the Pakistani bowling attack on Thursday.

Aiman Anwer: Anwer picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 8.00 in the last match. She is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs for her team on Thursday.

Top 5 best players to pick in PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team

Tuba Hassan (PK-W) - 117 points

Anam Amin (PK-W) - 103 points

Oshadi Ranasinghe (SL-W) - 68 points

Aiman Anwer (PK-W) - 62 points

Nida Dar (PK-W) - 56 points

Important Stats for PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team

Tuba Hassan: 3 wickets in 1 match; ER - 2.00

Anam Amin: 3 wickets in 1 match; ER - 5.25

Oshadi Ranasinghe: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 6.00

Aiman Anwer: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 8.00

Nida Dar: 36 runs in 1 match; SR - 133.33

PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Today

PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muneeba Ali, Hasini Perera, Iram Javed, Bismah Maroof, Chamari Atapattu, Nida Dar, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Kavisha Dilhari, Sugandika Kumari, Anam Amin, Aiman Anwer.

Captain: Nida Dar. Vice-captain: Chamari Atapattu.

PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muneeba Ali, Iram Javed, Bismah Maroof, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Chamari Atapattu, Nida Dar, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Tuba Hassan, Inoka Ranaweera, Anam Amin, Fatima Sana.

Captain: Chamari Atapattu. Vice-captain: Bismah Maroof.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava