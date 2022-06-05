PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

Pakistan Women (PK-W) will be up against Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) in the third and final match of the three-game ODI series on Sunday, June 5. The Southend Club Cricket Stadium in Karachi will host this contest,

Pakistan will be delighted with their performances so far in this series. They are 2-0 up and will be looking to continue their winning momentum in this upcoming match as well.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be very disappointed with their performances. They will hope to win this game to avoid a whitewash on Sunday.

PK-W vs SL-W Probable Playing 11 Today

PK-W XI

Bismah Maroof (C), Muneeba Ali, Sidra Nawaz (WK), Sidra Ameen, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Ghulam Fatima, Sadia Iqbal.

SL-W XI

Chamari Atapattu (C), Hasini Perera, Prasadani Weerakkody (WK), Harshitha Madavi, Hansima Karunaratne, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sachini Nisansala, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera.

Match Details

Match: PK-W vs SL-W, 3rd ODI.

Date and Time: 5th June 2022, 10:00 AM IST.

Venue: Southend Club Cricket Stadium, Karachi.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Southend Club Cricket Stadium has been much more supportive to the bowlers compared to the batters. The batters will have to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears.

Chasing should be the preferred option for the team that wins the toss. The average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue was 211.

Today’s PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Muneeba Ali: Muneeba has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 70 runs at an average of 35. She can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Sidra Ameen: Ameen has scored 199 runs in two matches and is currently the leading run-scorer for her side in the series. She is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Harshitha Madavi: Madavi has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Sri Lanka. She scored 41 runs at a strike rate of 85.41 in the last match and could play a big knock in this upcoming match.

All-rounders

Fatima Sana: Fatima can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Sunday. She is a top-quality bowler who has picked up six wickets, including her best figures of 4/26, in two ODIs.

Kavisha Dilhari: Dilhari has scored 81 runs at a strike rate of 95+ and also picked up a wicket at an economy rate of 4.41 in two outings.

Bowlers

Ghulam Fatima: Fatima has bowled pretty well in the last two ODIs, scalping four wickets at an economy rate of only 2.80. She is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Achini Kulasuriya: Kulasuriya picked up a wicket in the first ODI. She can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team

Sidra Ameen (Pakistan Women) - 245 points.

Fatima Sana (Pakistan Women) - 212 points.

Ghulam Fatima (Pakistan Women) - 140 points.

Bismah Maroof (Pakistan Women) - 135 points.

Kavisha Dilhari (Sri Lanka Women) - 134 points.

Important Stats for PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team

Sidra Ameen: 199 runs in two matches; SR - 73.97.

Kavisha Dilhari: 81 runs and one wicket in two matches; SR - 95.29 and ER - 4.41.

Fatima Sana: Six wickets in two matches; ER - 2.80.

Ghulam Fatima: Four wickets in two matches; ER - 2.80.

Harshitha Madavi: 41 runs in one match; SR - 85.41.

PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Today

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Amen, Nilakshi de Silva, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Fatima Sana, Chamari Atapattu, Bismah Maroof, Sadia Iqbal, Ghulam Fatima, Achini Kulasuriya.

Captain: Sidra Amen | Vice-captain: Fatima Sana.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Amen, Nilakshi de Silva, Harshitha Madavi, Nida Dar, Chamari Atapattu, Fatima Sana, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Inoka Ranaweera, Ghulam Fatima.

Captain: Nida Dar | Vice-captain: Bismah Maroof.

