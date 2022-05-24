PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st T20I

Pakistan Women (PK-W) will lock horns with Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) in the first T20I at the Southend Club Cricket Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday, 24 May.

Pakistan Women's last T20I series was against West Indies Women last year, which they lost 3-0. Sri Lanka Women, on the other hand, recently played in the Women's T20 Commonwealth Qualifiers where they finished atop the points table, winning all three of their matches.

PK-W vs SL-W Probable Playing 11 Today

PK-W XI

Bismah Maroof (C), Aiman Anwer, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (WK), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail.

SL-W XI

Chamari Athapaththu (C), Hasini Perera, Prasadani Weerakkody (WK), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sachini Nisansala, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeewani.

Match Details

PK-W vs SL-W, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 24th May 2022, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Southend Club Cricket Stadium, Karachi.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Southend Club Cricket Stadium generally favors the bowlers. The batters will be seen struggling here, with wickets falling at regular intervals. Both the seamers and spinners will get ample help from the wicket. The average first-innings score in the last five women's T20I matches played at the venue is 136.

Today’s PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Muneeba Ali: Ali has scored 178 runs in 22 T20I matches. She can also provide you with some crucial points from behind the stumps.

Batters

Hasini Perera: Perera has scored 377 runs at a strike rate of 71.00 in 41 T20Is. She could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team ahead of Tuesday's contest.

Bismah Maroof: Maroof has scored 2225 runs while also picking up 36 wickets in 108 T20Is. She is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Chamari Atapattu: Atapattu has scored 1867 runs and scalped 30 wickets in 89 T20Is. She is a genuine all-rounder who can single-handedly win matches for her team.

Nida Dar: Dar has picked up 103 wickets while also scoring 1207 runs in 108 T20I matches.

Bowlers

Udeshika Prabodhani: Prabodhani has scalped 51 wickets at an economy rate of 5.24 in 75 T20I matches.

Diana Baig: Baig has picked up 23 wickets at an economy rate 5.78 in 28 T20Is. She is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team

Bismah Maroof (PK-W)

Chamari Atapattu (SL-W)

Nida Dar (PK-W)

Udeshika Prabodhani (SL-W)

Diana Baig (PK-W)

Important Stats for PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team

Bismah Maroof: 2225 runs and 36 wickets in 108 matches; SR - 92.80 and ER - 5.62

Chamari Atapattu: 1867 runs and 30 wickets in 89 matches; SR - 103.50 and ER - 6.90

Nida Dar: 1207 runs and 103 wickets in 108 matches; SR - 96.00 and ER - 5.38

Udeshika Prabodhani: 51 wickets in 75 matches; ER - 5.24

Diana Baig: 23 wickets in 28 matches; ER - 5.78

PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Today (1st T20I)

PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muneeba Ali, Hasini Perera, Bismah Maroof, Omaima Sohail, Chamari Atapattu, Ama Kanchana, Aliya Riaz, Nida Dar, Udeshika Prabodhani, Anam Amin, Diana Baig.

Captain: Nida Dar. Vice-captain: Chamari Atapattu.

PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muneeba Ali, Bismah Maroof, Nilakshi de Silva, Omaima Sohail, Chamari Atapattu, Aliya Riaz, Nida Dar, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Udeshika Prabodhani, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana.

Captain: Chamari Atapattu. Vice-captain: Nida Dar.

Edited by Samya Majumdar