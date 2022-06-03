PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sri Lanka Women Tour of Pakistan, 2nd ODI

Pakistan Women will take on Sri Lanka Women in the second ODI of the Sri Lanka Women's Tour of Pakistan at the Southend Club Cricket Stadium in Karachi on Friday.

Hosts Pakistan Women won the first ODI between the two sides by eight wickets. Sri Lanka Women won the toss and opted to bat first.

However, Ghulam Fatima picked up four wickets to bundle out the visitors for just 169 with Kavisha Dilhari being the top-scorer with 49*.

In response, senior cricketers Sidra Ameen and Bismah Maroof led the run chase with scores of 76 and 62* respectively as Pakistan Women got to the target quite comfortably.

This second match could prove to be the series decider and Sri Lanka will be out for revenge after being annihilated in the opening fixture.

PK-W vs SL-W Probable Playing 11 Today

PK-W XI

Muneeba Ali (wk), Bismah Maroof (c), Aiman Anwer, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Naseem, Nida Dar, Tuba Hassan, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed

SL-W XI

Sugandika Kumari, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva

Match Details

PK-W vs SL-W, Sri Lanka Women Tour of Pakistan, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: June 3, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Southend Club Cricket Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

The Southend Club Cricket Stadium track is slow and batters will struggle to find their footing here. Spinners are expected to be crucial in controlling the game.

Today's PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sidra Nawaz will be a great choice for the wicketkeeper slot for your Dream11 fantasy team. She didn't have to face any deliveries in the first match but was in great form behind the stumps as usual.

Batters

Sidra Ameen is a wonderful batter who top-scored for Pakistan in the first ODI. She scored 76 runs in 119 deliveries with the help of seven boundaries.

All-rounders

Bismah Maroof is a genuine match-winner and will be looking to contribute with both the bat as well as the ball. She remained not out on 62 to complete the run-chase for her side. Bismah Maroof is an excellent captaincy candidate for your Dream11 fantasy side.

Fatima Sana bowled 7.5 overs and picked up two wickets at a stunning economy rate of 3.06. She is expected to prove crucial for Pakistan once again.

Bowlers

Ghulam Fatima was the star of the first ODI for Pakistan Women. She picked up a wonderful four-wicket-haul and also had an unbelievable economy rate of 2.10.

Top 5 best players to pick in PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team

Ghulam Fatima (PK-W) – 130 points

Sidra Ameen (PK-W) – 91 points

Bismah Maroof (PK-W) – 89 points

Fatima Sana (PK-W) – 72 points

Sadia Iqbal (PK-W) – 62 points

Important stats for PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team

Ghulam Fatima: 4 wickets

Sidra Ameen: 76 runs

Bismah Maroof: 62 runs

Fatima Sana: 2 wickets

Chamari Atapattu: 25 runs

PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Today

PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sidra Nawaz, Sidra Ameen, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Bismah Maroof, Fatima Sana, Kavisha Dilhari, Chamari Atapattu, Ghulam Fatima, Sadia Iqbal, Achini Kulasuriya

Captain: Bismah Maroof, Vice-Captain: Chamari Atapattu

PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sidra Nawaz, Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Bismah Maroof, Fatima Sana, Chamari Atapattu, Ghulam Fatima, Sadia Iqbal, Inoka Ranaweera

Captain: Ghulam Fatima, Vice-Captain: Sidra Ameen.

