PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women's Asia Cup 2022, Match 21

Sri Lanka (SL-W) will lock horns with Pakistan Women (PK-W) in the 21st match of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, October 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan have won four out of their five matches in the Women's Asia Cup. While Sri Lanka are on a run of four consecutive wins, Pakistan have looked brilliant since their big win against India.

Pakistan will start as the clear favorites, with Nida Dar and Tuba Hassan impressing in recent matches. But with Sri Lanka beating the likes of Thailand and Bangladesh over the last week or so, they will fancy their chances of flipping the script.

All in all, an entertaining game beckons with both teams keen to seal a top-two spot in the Women's Asia Cup points table.

PK-W vs SL-W Match Details, Women's Asia Cup 2022

The 21st match of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 has Sri Lanka Women taking on Pakistan Women in Sylhet. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PK-W vs SL-W, Women's Asia Cup 2022, Match 21

Date and Time: 11th October 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Live Streaming: Hotstar

PK-W vs SL-W pitch report for Women's Asia Cup 2022

The pitch in Sylhet is on the slower side with only 197 runs being scored across two matches in 46.2 overs. The spinners have ruled the roost, accounting for 65 percent of the wickets in the last two matches. Teams have preferred batting first upon winning the toss, with the chasing team winning only one out of the last nine matches in Sylhet.

Last 3 matches

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average 1st-innings score: 88

Average 2nd-innings score: 57

PK-W vs SL-W Form Guide

Sri Lanka: LWWWW

Pakistan: WWLWW

PK-W vs SL-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sri Lanka injury/team news

No injury concerns for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka probable playing 11

Harshitha Madavi, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya and Malsha Shehani.

Pakistan Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for Pakistan Women.

Pakistan Women probable playing 11

Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Nida Dar, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Aiman Anwer and Nashra Sandhu

PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 match top picks for Women's Asia Cup 2022

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Muneeba Ali (5 matches, 110 runs, Average: 27.50)

Muneeba Ali has been in good form in the Women's Asia Cup, scoring 110 runs at an average of 27.50. She has scores of 43, 17 and 15 in her last three outings. While Anushka Sanjeewani is not a bad option herself, Muneeba's experience should make her a top pick for your PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Harshitha Madavi (5 matches, 165 runs, Average: 33.00)

Harshitha Madavi is the second-highest runscorer at the time of writing, scoring 165 runs in five innings. She has a decent strike rate of 98.80 in testing conditions. Owing to sublime form, Madavi should feature in most PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction teams.

Top All-rounder Pick

Nida Dar (5 matches, 93 runs, 8 wickets)

Nida Dar has been Pakistan's best player in this tournament with 93 runs and eight wickets to her name. She is Pakistan's leading wicket-taker in the Women's Asia Cup, averaging just 12.33 with the ball. Nida boasts a strike rate of 122.37, scoring quick runs in the middle overs. Given the conditions on offer, Nida is a must-have in your PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 predicton team.

Top Bowler Pick

Tuba Hassan (5 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 17.20)

Tuba Hassan has been a revelation in the middle overs for Pakistan, picking up five wickets in five Asia Cup matches. The youngster is conceding just 4.30 runs per over in the tournament. With Sri Lanka struggling against leg-spin, Hassan should be a top choice for your PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.

PK-W vs SL-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Nida Dar

Nida Dar is Pakistan's go-to player with both the bat and ball. While she has picked up eight wickets in five matches, she has scored 93 runs in just three innings. The conditions have been good for spin, which plays into Nida's hands. Given her form, Nida is a good captaincy choice in your PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.

Chamari Athapaththu

Chamari Athapaththu is one of the finest players to have played for Sri Lanka Women, scoring 2124 runs in 103 matches. She has six scores of over fifty in her career as well. Although she has scored only 45 runs in five matches in the Women's Asia Cup, Athapaththu is capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order. With Chamari due for a big knock, she is a viable pick as captain or vice-captain in your PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PK-W vs SL-W, Women's Asia Cup 2022, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Inoka Ranaweera 9 wickets in 5 matches Harshitha Madavi 165 runs in 5 matches Sidra Ameen 136 runs in 5 matches Nida Dar 93 runs in 5 matches Tuba Hassan 5 wickets in 5 matches

PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for Women's Asia Cup 2022, Match 21

Although Chamari Athapaththu has scored only 45 runs in five matches in the Women's Asia Cup so far, she is a prolific run-scorer with a heap of experience under her belt. She is capable of playing pace and spin well and if she does get going, Chamari could be a game-changing selection in your PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.

PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Women's Asia Cup, Head To Head

Wicketkeeper: Muneeba Ali

Batters: Harshitha Madavi, Bismah Maroof, Sidra Ameen

All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu (vc), Nida Dar (c), Kavisha Dilhari

Bowlers: Inoka Ranaweera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Nashra Sandhu, Tuba Hassan

PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Women's Asia Cup, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Muneeba Ali (c)

Batters: Harshitha Madavi, Bismah Maroof, Sidra Ameen, Nilakshi de Silva

All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Nida Dar (vc)

Bowlers: Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan

