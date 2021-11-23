PK-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021, Match 6

Pakistan Women will take on Thailand Women in the sixth match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021. The contest will be held at the Takshinga Sports Club in Harare on Tuesday.

In their opening game against Bangladesh, Pakistan Women were surprised by their opponents. They ended up suffering a shocking defeat in the final over as they lost the match by three wickets. Nida Dar was in excellent form in the previous game and will be the player to watch out for here as well.

Thailand Women, meanwhile, got the better of Zimbabwe Women by eight runs in their previous match. This was their first victory in the competition and they’d love to carry forward the winning momentum.

PK-W vs TL-W Probable Playing 11 Today

PK-W XI

Muneeba Ali, Ayesha Zafar, Javeria Khan (c), Omaima Sohail, Iram Javed, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin

TL-W XI

Nattaya Boochatham, Nattakan Chantam, Sornnarin Tippoch, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Chanida Sutthiruang, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Suleeporn Laomi, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Thipatcha Putthawong, Rosenan Kanoh

Match Details

PK-W vs TL-W, ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021, Match 6

Date and Time: 23rd November, 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Takshinga Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be balanced and both bowlers and batters will find equal assistance. The outfield is quicker and the batters will enjoy making strokes. However, they will need to get their eye in first. Teams have a better record chasing here and both captains might look to do field first.

Today’s PK-W vs TL-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Muneeba Ali is an excellent white-ball player and she will be a fantastic wicket-keeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. She scored 22 runs in the previous match and will be looking for a bigger knock here.

Batters

Nattakan Chantam’s innings was crucial for Thailand Women in the first match. Her knock of 48 runs provided a solid foundation and her innings also included seven boundaries.

All-rounders

Nida Dar is an incredible all-round asset for Pakistan Women. She was exceptional in the previous game against Bangladesh Women. She scored 87 runs with the bat and also picked up a wicket. Nida Dar will be an excellent captaincy choice for your PK-W vs TL-W Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Aliya Riaz is quite reliable in the middle order for Pakistan Women. She remained unbeaten on 61 from 82 balls in the last match and played a solid knock at a difficult situation.

Bowlers

Nashra Sandhu has been in impeccable form lately. She picked up two wickets in the last match and will be looking to add a few more victims here.

Top 5 best players to pick in PK-W vs TL-W Dream11 prediction team

Nida Dar (PK-W) – 142 points

Nashra Sandhu (PK-W) – 84 points

Aliya Riaz (PK-W) – 77 points

Nattakan Chantam (TL-W) – 67 points

Chanida Sutthiruang (TL-W) – 55 points

Important stats for PK-W vs TL-W Dream11 prediction team

Nida Dar: 87 runs and 1 wicket

Nashra Sandhu: 2 wickets

Aliya Riaz: 61 runs

Nattakan Chantam: 48 runs

Chanida Sutthiruang: 35 runs

PK-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction Today

PK-W vs TL-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muneeba Ai, Nattakan Chantam, Nauremol Chaiwai, Javeria Khan, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Chanida Sutthiruang, Sornnarin Tippoch, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin, Nattaya Boochatham

Captain: Nida Dar, Vice-Captain: Aliya Riaz

PK-W vs TL-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muneeba Ai, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Nattakan Chantam, Nauremol Chaiwai, Javeria Khan, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Chanida Sutthiruang, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin, Nattaya Boochatham

Captain: Javeria Khan, Vice-Captain: Muneeba Ali

