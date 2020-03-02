PK-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women's T20 World Cup Match - Mar 3rd, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Pakistan and Thailand lock horns in the first match on Tuesday with both sides looking to end their ICC Women's T20 World Cup on a high. While Pakistan has won a game in this tournament, Thailand has justified their place amongst the top teams in the competition. Despite losing Bismah Maroof to injury, Pakistan should fancy their chances of a win on Tuesday. Their big match experience and superior talent pool give them the edge over minnows Thailand. However, Thailand has shown glimpses of their brilliance with the bat and could prove to be a handful in Sydney. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for PK-W vs TL-W

PK-W vs TL- W Teams:

Pakistan Women:

Bismah Maroof (C), Javeria Khan, Sidra Nawaz, Nida Dar, Aimen Anwar, Muneeba Ali, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Anam Amin, Iram Javed, Syeda Aroob Shah

Thailand Women:

Sornnarin Tippoch (C), Nattaya Boochatham, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Phannita Maya, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Naruemol Chaiwai, Chanida Sutthiruang, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Soraya Lateh, Rosenanee Kanoh, Thipatcha Puttawong, Suleeporn Laomi, Natthakan Chantam, Suwanan Khiaoto.

Playing 11 Updates:

Pakistan Women:

Pakistan could field the same side that played against South Africa on Sunday. With Bismah Maroof out injured, the onus falls upon Javeria Khan and Nida Dar to guide the team to a respectable total. The likes of Omaima Sohail and Muneeba Ali have also impressed and will be key in the top order. They have a nice mix of youth and experience with the addition of Syeda Aroob Shah boding well for the team. The Pakistan bowlers have been brilliant in the tournament with Diana Baig's new ball spells being a delight to watch. She is crucial to their fortunes as Pakistan look for their second league win of the competition.

Possible XI: Javeria (C), Muneeba, Omaima, Nida, Aliya, Sidra (WK), Iram, Anwer, Baig, Syeda and Amin.

Thailand Women:

Thailand would look to bring in the likes of Phannita Maya and Thipatcha Puttawong for this game to give them a taste of T20 Women's World Cup action. Soraya Lateh and Liengprasert could make way for them as they look to provide Pakistan with a tough fight. Their top order hasn't fired in this tournament and will be expected to come up with an excellent performance on Tuesday.

They have sufficient batting depth as well with Onnicha Kamchomphu scoring some runs against South Africa in their previous game. While captain Sornnarin Tippoch and Chanida Sutthiruang have slightly underwhelmed, all-rounder Nattaya Boochatham remains key to their fortunes. With Suleeporn Laomi and Ratanaporn Padunglerd in decent form with the ball, Thailand should be optimistic of their chances ahead of this game.

Possible XI: Chantam, Boochatham, Koncharoenkai (WK), Chaiwai, Tippoch (C), Sutthiruang, Kamchomphu, Puttawong, Laomi, Maya and Padunglerd.

Match Details:

Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women, Match 19

3rd March 2020, 9:30 AM IST

Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

Pitch Report:

The pitch is on the slower side with run-scoring being relatively easy with the new ball. With the ball holding up, the pacers will bank on their variations with 140 being a very competitive total. Both sides should look to bat first upon winning the toss with a few clouds expected to make an appearance as well.

PK-W vs TL-W Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Nannapat Koncharoenkai has been decent in the top order for Thailand. With 45 runs in this tournament so far, she should add some runs to her tally as she is picked as the designated wicket-keeper in the fantasy team. Her counterpart, Sidra Nawaz's batting position is a put-off which leaves Koncharoenkai as the lone option.

Batters: Pakistan captain Javeria Khan has 82 runs to her name so far. With the opener consistently getting runs at the top of the order, she is a must-have in the side along with Nattakan Chantam. Muneeba Ali has also shown glimpses of her ability and could be picked ahead of Omaima Sohail. If an extra batter were required, one could opt for Nahida Khan if she makes the playing XI.

All-rounders: Although Nida Dar hasn't fired for Pakistan in this tournament, she is a valuable asset. While her big-hitting ability is well documented, she should pick a wicket or two on what is a slow pitch.

Along with Nida Dar, Nattaya Boochatham and Chanida Sutthiruang also warranty a spot in the side from the Thai roster. Aliya Riaz has also impressed in recent games with scoring a valiant 39 against South Africa. Her selection should round off the all-rounders' section for this game.

Bowlers: Diana Baig's new balls spells have consistently yielded wickets in this tournament. With five wickets to her name, she is a must-have in the side. While Suleeporn Laomi is also a decent option, Onnicha Kamchomphu's extra batting ability should give her the nod. As for the final pick, one of Anam Amin or Aiman Anwer should suffice from the Pakistan roster.

Captain: In the absence of Bismah Maroof, the batting responsibility lies on the shoulders of Javeria Khan and Nida Dar. Both of them are more than capable of scoring big runs in the top order against a relatively weak Thailand bowling attack. If one were to punt on a Thailand player, all-rounder Nattaya Boochatham would be the perfect fit.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Javeria Khan, Nattakan Chantam, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Nattaya Boochatham, Aliya Riaz, Chanida Sutthiruang, Aiman Anwer, Diana Baig and Suleeporn Laomi.

Captain: Nida Dar, Vice-Captain: Javeria Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Javeria Khan, Nattakan Chantam, Muneeba Ali, Nida Dar, Nattaya Boochatham, Aliya Riaz, Chanida Sutthiruang, Anam Amin, Diana Baig and Onnicha Kamchomphu.

Captain: Javeria Khan, Vice-Captain: Nattaya Boochatham