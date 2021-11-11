PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

Pakistan Women (PK-W) will lock horns with West Indies Women (WI-W) in the second game of the three-match ODI series at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday.
Pakistan Women faced a 45-run defeat in the first ODI on Monday. The hosts won the toss and elected to bowl first. West Indies Women managed to put up 253 runs on the board. In response, Pakistan Women could only muster 208 runs.
PK-W vs WI-W Probable Playing 11 Today
PK-W XI
Diana Baig, Muneeba Ali (WK), Javeria Khan (C), I Javed, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz, Fatima Sana, Nashra Sandhu, Ayesha Zafar, Anam Amin
WI-W XI
Kycia Knight (WK), Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor (C), Kyshona Knight, Chedean Nation, Shamilia Connell, Aaliyah Alleyne, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman
Match Details
PK-W vs WI-W, 2nd ODI
Date and Time: 11th November 2021, 10:30 AM IST
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.
Pitch Report
The surface at the National Stadium generally favors batters. While the seamers will have to toil hard to scalp wickets, the spinners might also get some help as the game progresses. Anything around 240-250 should be a competitive first-innings total at the venue.
Today’s PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Muneeba Ali: Ali should be the undisputed pick for your fantasy team from the wicketkeeper section. She scored 28 runs in the previous match at a strike rate of 80.00
Batters
Deandra Dottin: Dottin is a top-quality batter who scored 132 runs in the first ODI and was adjudged the Player of the Match.
Ayesha Zafar: Zafar is a hard-hitting batter who is capable of scoring some quick-fire runs in Thursday's clash. She failed to convert her 17-run knock into something big in the first game, but she is expected to contribute well in the upcoming match.
All-rounders
Hayley Matthews: Matthews can provide you with some valuable points with her all-round performance. She scored 57 runs and picked up three wickets in the first ODI.
Aliya Riaz: Riaz has impressed everyone with her all-round performances in recent matches for Pakistan Women. She failed to contribute with the ball, but played a crucial 46-run knock in the first game.
Bowlers
Anam Amin: Amin is a genuine wicket-taker who scalped five wickets in the previous match at an economy rate of 3.50.
Anisa Mohammed: Mohammad will lead the bowling attack for West Indies Women on Thursday. She picked up a wicket in the first ODI at an economy rate of 4.40.
Top 5 best players to pick in PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team
Anam Amin (PK-W) - 174 points
Hayley Matthews (WI-W) - 172 points
Deandra Dottin (WI-W) - 166 points
Nashra Sandhu (PK-W) - 63 points
Aliya Riaz (PK-W) - 53 points
Important Stats for PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team
Anam Amin: 5 wickets in 1 match; ER - 3.50
Hayley Matthews: 57 runs and 3 wickets in 1 match; SR - 85.07 and ER - 3.10
Deandra Dottin: 132 runs in 1 match; SR - 90.41
Nashra Sandhu: 1 wicket in 1 match; ER - 4.30
Aliya Riaz: 46 runs in 1 match; SR - 75.41
PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muneeba Ali, Deandra Dottin, Ayesha Zafar, Kyshona Knight, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Aliya Riaz, Kainat Imtiaz, Anisa Mohammed, Anam Amin, Nashra Sandhu.
Captain: Hayley Matthews. Vice-captain: Stafanie Taylor.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sidra Nawaz, Deandra Dottin, Ayesha Zafar, Sidra Ameen, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Aliya Riaz, Anisa Mohammed, Anam Amin, Shakera Selman, Nashra Sandhu.
Captain: Stafanie Taylor. Vice-captain: Hayley Matthews.