PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Match 16

The 16th match of the ICC T20 Women's World Cup 2023 will see Pakistan Women (PK-W) lock horns with West Indies Women (WI-W) at Boland Park in Paarl on Sunday, February 19. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction.

Both Pakistan and the West Indies have won only one game in the tournament and have an outside chance of making it to the semi-finals. While the Windies come into the game on the back of a thrilling win over Ireland, they will start as the underdogs. Pakistan have a well-balanced squad, with Muneeba Ali and Nida Dar hitting form at the right time. With both sides in a do-or-die territory, a cracking game beckons in Paarl.

PK-W vs WI-W Match Details, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

West Indies Women and Pakistan Women will lock horns in the 16th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The game is set to take place at 6:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PK-W vs WI-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Match 16

Date and Time: 19th February 2023, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

Live Streaming: Hotstar

PK-W vs WI-W pitch report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Match 16

The pitch at Boland Park is a decent one to bat on with the average first-innings score being 136. While spinners have accounted for the majority of the wickets at the venue, pacers should also enjoy some help early on. Twenty percent of the wickets have fallen in the first six overs, indicating some help with the new ball too. Chasing will be the preferred option with the pitch not expected to change much during the game.

Record at Boland Park, Paarl in Women's T20 WC

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

1st-innings score: 136

2nd-innings score: 97

PK-W vs WI-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

West Indies Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for West Indies Women.

West Indies Women probable playing 11

Hayley Matthews (c), Rashada Williams (wk), Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne, Zaida James, Trishan Holder, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell and Karishma Ramharack.

Pakistan Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for Pakistan Women.

Pakistan Women probable playing 11

Muneeba Ali (wk), Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Tuba Hassan, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Aiman Anwer, Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal.

PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Muneeba Ali (2 matches, 114 runs, Average: 57.00)

Muneeba Ali is Pakistan's top run-scorer in the tournament with 114 runs in two matches. She comes into the game on the back of a century against Ireland, striking at 150 in her 102-run knock. With Muneeba in good form, she is a top pick for your PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Shemaine Campbelle (3 matches, 72 runs, Average: 24.00)

Shemaine Campbelle has been in decent form for West Indies, scoring 72 runs in three matches. While her strike rate is a touch below par, Campbelle has come up with handy knocks in the top order. With Campbelle capable of scoring big runs, she is a good addition to your PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Nida Dar (3-0-5-2 in the previous match vs Ireland)

Nida Dar is a quality allrounder who has 2231 runs and 75 wickets to her name in this format. She had a decent outing against Ireland, scoring 33 runs and picking up two wickets. With the conditions also favoring her, Nida Dar is a must-have in your PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Karishma Ramharack (2 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 8.00)

Karishma Ramharack has been the Windies' go-to bowler in the last few matches, picking up four wickets in two matches. She is averaging eight with the ball and has an economy of 4.00 so far. Given her form coming into the game, Ramharack is a top pick for your PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team.

PK-W vs WI-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Hayley Matthews

Hayley Matthews is West Indies' top player with both the bat and ball. She has 110 runs and three wickets to her name in three matches. She comes into the game on the back of a player-of-a-match performance against Ireland, scoring an unbeaten 66. Given her experience and recent form, Matthews is a brilliant choice as captain or vice-captain for your PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team.

Bismah Maroof

Bismah Maroof has shown glimpses of her ability in this tournament with scores of four (six) and 68 (55) in the tournament. Maroof is an experienced campaigner with an average in excess of 20. With Maroof being a good player of both pace and spin, she is a viable choice as captain for your PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Muneeba Ali 114 runs in 2 matches Hayley Matthews 110 runs in 3 matches Shemaine Campbelle 72 runs in 3 matches Nashra Sandhu 6 wickets in 2 matches Karishma Ramharack 4 wickets in 2 matches

PK-W vs WI-W match expert tips (ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023)

Nashra Sandhu has been brilliant with the ball for Pakistan, picking up six wickets in two matches. She has averaged 5.50 with the ball and has not conceded too many runs as well. Given her form and the conditions on offer, Sandhu is a fine differential pick for your PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team.

PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Muneeba Ali

Batters: Shemaine Campbelle, Bismah Maroof, Ayesha Naseem

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews (c), Nida Dar (vc), Chinelle Henry

Bowlers: Afy Fletcher, Nashra Sandhu, Karishma Ramharack, Fatima Sana

PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Muneeba Ali

Batters: Chedean Nation, Bismah Maroof (c), Ayesha Naseem

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews (vc), Nida Dar, Zaida James

Bowlers: Afy Fletcher, Nashra Sandhu, Karishma Ramharack, Sadia Iqbal

