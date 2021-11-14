PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for West Indies Women's Tour of Pakistan 2021, Third ODI

Pakistan Women (PK-W) will take on West Indies Women (WI-W) in the third ODI of the West Indies Women's Tour of Pakistan 2021 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday.

West Indies have shown their unbelievable talent and skill against Pakistan. Despite being the hosts, Pakistan haven't been able to put up much of a resistance against their opponents, losing the first two matches.

West Indies won the first match by 45 runs, and the second one by 37 runs. They will look to complete a whitewash, while the hosts will be desperate to avoid that ignominy.

PK-W vs WI-W Probable Playing XIs

PK-W XI

Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Javeria Khan, Omaima Sohail, Iram Javed, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Anam Amin.

WI-W XI

Deandra Dottin, Rashada Williams, Kyshona Knight, Stafanie Taylor (c), Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Kycia Knight, Chinelle Henry, Anisa Mohammad, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman.

Match Details

Match: PK-W vs WI-W, West Indies Tour of Pakistan 2021, Third ODI.

Date and Time: 14th November, 2021; 10:30 AM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be batting-friendly, so batting first here would be a good idea. Considering that all 20 wickets fell in the previous game, the track should have something in it for the bowlers.

Today's PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Muneeba Ali has shown glimpses of her amazing potential in the series thus far. She has accumulated 45 runs so far in two games.

Batters

Deandra Dottin has plenty of international experience, and she continues to run the show with the bat for the West Indies. Dottin is the leading run-scorer so far, with 186 runs in just two games, at a stunning average of 83.

All-rounders

Hayley Matthews has been in astounding form with both bat and ball. She's among the finest all-rounders in women's cricket, and it didn't take her long to stamp her authority in this series. Matthews has amassed 83 runs in two matches at an average of 41.5, and has also picked up seven wickets.

Bowlers

Anam Amin has been the best player for Pakistan in the series so far. She has breathed fire with the ball, picking up seven wickets in two games. She has done so at a stellar economy rate of 2.84.

Five best players to pick in PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team

Hayley Matthews (WI-W) – 336 points/

Anam Amin (PK-W) – 246 points.

Deandra Dottin (WI-W) – 208 points.

Fatima Sana (PK-W) – 145 points.

Shamilia Connell (WI-W) – 133 points.

Key stats for PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team

Hayley Matthews: 83 runs and 7 wickets.

Anam Amin: 7 wickets.

Deandra Dottin: 166 runs.

Fatima Sana: 20 runs and 4 wickets.

PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction Today

PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muneeba Ali, Deandra Dottin, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Hayley Matthews, Fatima Sana, Omaima Sohail, Anam Amin, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Nashira Sandhu.

Captain: Hayley Matthews. Vice-Captain: Anam Amin.

PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muneeba Ali, Deandra Dottin, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Hayley Matthews, Fatima Sana, Stefanie Taylor, Omaima Sohail, Anam Amin, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman.

Captain: Deandra Dottin. Vice-Captain: Fatima Sana.

Edited by Bhargav

