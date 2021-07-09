PLE vs PLO Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Bulgaria match - July 9th, 2021

The VTU-MU Pleven will face BSCU-MU Plovdiv in Match. 19 and 20 of the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia, on Friday.

VTU-MU Pleven have struggled in the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 thus far with only one win from six games. As a result, they are reeling at the bottom of the points table. BSCU-MU Plovdiv haven’t had the best of tournaments either. However, they are placed third on the table with three points.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked as captain and vice-captain of your Dream11 team ahead of the upcoming ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 encounter

#3 Muhammad Uzair

Muhammad Uzair has bagged seven wickets in the ongoing ECS T10 Bulgaria thus far and is the leading wicket-taker for BSCU-MU Plovdiv. The right-arm pacer averages 11 and has an economy of 7.70. Uzair performed well in his side’s previous match against the Indo-Bulgarian CC as he picked up two wickets.

#2 Aswad Khan

VTU-MU Pleven all-rounder Aswad Khan is the leading run-scorer for his side with 109 runs from six games thus far. He has also picked up five wickets in the ongoing ECS T10 Bulgaria. Khan scored 34 in his team’s previous match against Academic-MU Sofia, where he opened the batting.

#1 Saim Hussain

Left-handed opening batsman Saim Hussain has been in top form with the bat this season. He is the leading run-getter for BSCU-MU Plovdiv in this edition of the ECS T10 Bulgaria. Saim has scored 178 runs from just five innings so far with an average of 44.50 and a strike-rate of 193.47.

The unbeaten 67-run knock against the Barbarians marks his best performance thus far. He also scored a quick-fire 43 off just 19 deliveries against the Indo-Bulgarian CC in one of his side’s recent games. The innings comprised of five fours and a couple of sixes, at a strike-rate of 226.3.

Also Read: Bulgaria T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until July 6

Edited by Diptanil Roy