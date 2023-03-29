PNG vs Namibia - Dream11 Prediction - ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023

Papua New Guinea (PNG) will take on Namibia (NAM) in the fifth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023 at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek on Wednesday, March 29. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the PNG vs NAM Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Both teams started the tournament with a loss. Papua New Guinea were in a good position at 149/1 while chasing 261 against the United Arab Emirates. However, they collapsed and lost their last nine wickets for just 90 runs. They will look to put up an improved performance with the bat against Namibia.

Namibia, on the other hand, were outplayed by the USA. While they restricted the USA to 231/9, the Namibian batters couldn’t step up and were bowled out for 151.

PNG vs NAM, Match Details

The fifth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023 between Papua New Guinea and Namibia will be played on March 29, 2023, at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek. The game is set to take place at 1.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PNG vs NAM

Date & Time: March 29, 2023, 1.00 pm IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

Pitch Report

The pitch at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek is usually a good one to bat on. Teams have racked up significant scores at this venue over the last few years.

However, there is some good bounce and movement for the pacers, especially with the new ball. Thus, a score of around 275 is considered to be average at this venue.

PNG vs NAM Probable Playing 11 today

Papua New Guinea Team News

No major injury concerns.

Papua New Guinea Probable Playing XI: Niko Davin, Shaun Fouche, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus (c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Michau du Preez, Zane Green (wk), Pikky Ya France, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, and Ben Shikongo.

Namibia Team News

No major injury concerns.

Namibia Probable Playing XI: Kiplin Doriga, Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Hila Vare (wk), Gaudi Toka, Riley Hekure, Chad Soper, Semo Kamea, and Norman Vanua.

Today’s PNG vs NAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kiplin Doriga (1 match, 73 runs)

Kiplin Doriga batted brilliantly in PNG’s first match of the tournament. He smashed 73 off 71 balls, including seven boundaries and four sixes.

Top Batter Pick

Gerhard Merwe Erasmus (1 match, 22 runs)

Gerhard Erasmus got a decent start against the USA but failed to convert it into a big knock. He was Namibia’s best batter in the ICC CWC League 2 and amassed 1298 runs at an average of 43.26 (11 fifties and 1 hundred). He also chipped in with 14 scalps with the ball in that league.

Top All-rounder Pick

Assad Vala (1 match, 1 run, 0 wickets)

Assad Vala did not have a great game against the UAE. However, he was magnificent in the ICC CWC League 2. The off-spinning all-rounder scored 1290 runs at an average of 36.85 and took 32 scalps in that league.

Top Bowler Pick

Ruben Trumpelmann (1 match, 2 wickets)

Ruben Trumpelmann bowled a very good spell. The Namibia left-arm fast bowler took 2/36 from his 10-over spell, which included one maiden. In the ICC CWC League 2, he returned with 51 wickets in 29 matches.

PNG vs NAM match captain and vice-captain choices

Shaun Fouche (1 match, 55 runs, 3 wickets)

Shaun Fouche was Namibia’s best player in their game against the USA. He scored 55 at the top of the order and his seam-bowling yielded 3/46 in 10 overs.

Chad Soper (1 match, 4 wickets)

Chad Soper bowled superbly in the last encounter against the UAE. The 31-year-old pacer returned with figures of 10-2-43-4. He also got 37 wickets in 34 games in the ICC CWC League 2. He could be a handy batter as well.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PNG vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Shaun Fouche 55 runs & 3 wickets in 1 match Chad Soper 8 runs & 4 wickets in 1 match Kiplin Doriga 73 runs in 1 match Gerhard Erasmus 22 runs in 1 match Ruben Trumpelmann 2 wickets in 1 match

PNG vs NAM match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Assad Vala, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, and Gerhard Merwe Erasmus will be the ones to watch out for.

PNG vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for PNG vs Namibia - ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Kiplin Doriga

Batters: Gerhard Merwe Erasmus, Tony Ura, Shaun Fouche

All-rounders: Pikky Ya France, Norman Vanua, Assad Vala, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton

Bowlers: Chad Soper, Ben Shikongo, Ruben Trumpelmann

PNG vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for PNG vs Namibia - ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023.

Wicketkeepers: Zane Green, Kiplin Doriga

Batters: Gerhard Merwe Erasmus, Sese Bau, Shaun Fouche

All-rounders: Assad Vala, Charles Amini, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton

Bowlers: Chad Soper, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann

