PNG vs NAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CWC League-2 One Day Cup Match

Papua New Guinea (PNG) will take on Namibia (NAM) at Amini Park on Wednesday, September 21. Ahead of the game, here are some tips ahead of the all-important PNG vs NAM Dream11 prediction for today's game.

Namibia have been in brilliant form in the PNG leg of fixtures, beating both USA and PNG in the last week or so. The likes of Michael van Lingen and Bernard Scholtz have starred for them and will be keen to sustain their form. While Namibia will start as the favorites, PNG cannot be taken lightly. PNG will bank on home conditions to level the playing field as they look to get one back on the Namibians. All in all, an intriguing game of cricket beckons in Port Moresby.

PNG vs NAM Match Details, CWC League-2 One Day Match

The 108th match of the CWC League-2 has PNG taking on Namibia at Amini Park. The game is set to take place at 5:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PNG vs NAM, CWC League-2 One Day Match

Date and Time: 21st September 2022, 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Amini Park, Port Moresby

PNG vs NAM Pitch Report

While the average first-innings reads 226 across the last five matches, the previous game saw Namibia score 284 runs batting first. The spinners should get ample help, with spin accounting for 12 wickets across two USA vs NAM matches. The team batting first has won the last four matches, luring teams to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 4

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 0

1st-innings score: 226

2nd-innings score: 168

PNG vs NAM Form Guide

PNG: L-L-Tie-W-L

NAM: W-W-W-W-W

PNG vs NAM probable playing 11s for today’s match

PNG injury/team news

No changes are expected.

PNG probable playing 11

Lega Siaka, Hiri Hiri, Charles Amini, Assad Vala (c), Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Norman Vanua, Simon Atai (wk), Chad Soper, Damien Ravu and Semo Kamea.

NAM injury/team news

No changes are expected.

NAM probable playing 11

Lohan Louwrens (wk), Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit/Zane Green, Rubel Trumpelmann, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz and Tangeni Lungameni.

PNG vs NAM Dream11 match top picks, CWC League-2 One Day Match

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Lohandre Louwrens (8 matches, 184 runs, Average: 23.00)

Lohandre Louwrens has been in decent form of late. He has scores of five ,57 and 28 in his last three ODIs. He also impressed against Lahore Qalandars' development side earlier in the month, scoring 132 runs in two matches. Although his fitness is a concern, he should be one to watch out for in this game.

Top Batter Pick

Charles Amini (31 matches, 768 runs, Average: 24.00)

Charles Amini has been one of PNG's go-to players for quite a while now. Although he scored only 28 runs in two matches against the USA, Amini has fared better with the ball. With four wickets in his last three games, Amini could be a good pick in your PNG vs NAM Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Assad Vala (48 matches, 1370 runs, 38 wickets)

Assad Vala is in the midst of a good run of form, scoring over 100 runs and chipping in with key wickets in the last three matches. He averages nearly 30 with the bat in this format with eight 50-plus scores to his name. With the conditions suiting him as well, Vala is a must-have in your PNG vs NAM Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Bernard Scholtz (22 matches, 29 wickets, Average: 19.41)

Bernard Scholtz is one of Namibia's best bowlers in this format, averaging just 20.92 with an economy of 3.58. He impressed against the USA, returning with figures of 3/5 and 3/19 in the two matches. With Scholtz likely to be the focal point of this attack at Amini Park, he is another top pick for your PNG vs NAM Dream11 prediction team.

PNG vs NAM match captain and vice-captain choices

Assad Vala

Assad Vala has been PNG's best player in this set of League-2 fixtures. He scored over 100 runs in two matches against the USA and looked in decent touch against Namibia as well. With Vala doubling up with the ball, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain in your PNG vs NAM Dream11 prediction team.

Gerhard Erasmus

Gerhard Erasmus has been in brilliant form of late in the PNG-leg of fixtures. He has come up with scores of 27, 87, and 68 in three matches and has also chipped in with his handy leg-breaks. He is an experienced campaigner and with the conditions suiting him as well, Erasmus is a popular captaincy option for your PNG vs NAM Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PNG vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Gerhard Erasmus 68(55) in previous match Bernard Scholtz 26 wickets in 20 innings Michael van Lingen 119(107) in previous match Assad Vala 1365 runs in 48 matches Semo Kamea 9 wickets in 8 matches

PNG vs NAM match expert tips for CWC League-2 One Day Match

Namibia's pacers have not been used as much with Ruben Trumpelmann, in particular, bowling 10 overs across two matches. However, PNG's batters have seemingly struggled against left-arm pace in the past, with USA left-arm pacer Netravalkar picking up three wickets against them. With Trumpelmann capable of scoring quick runs too, he could be a game-changing selection in the PNG vs NAM game.

PNG vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Today,

CWC League-2 One Day Cup Match

PNG vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PNG vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: L Louwrens

Batters: S Bau, M van Lingen, S Baard, G Erasmus (vc)

All-rounders: C Amini, A Vala (c)

Bowlers: N Vanua, B Scholtz, S Kamea, R Trumpelmann

PNG vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PNG vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: L Louwrens

Batters: L Siaka, M van Lingen, D la Cock, G Erasmus

All-rounders: C Amini (vc), A Vala, C Soper

Bowlers: N Vanua, B Scholtz, R Trumpelmann (c)

