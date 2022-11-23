PNG vs NAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ICC CWC League 2, Match 112

Papua New Guinea (PNG) will take on Namibia (NAM) in the 112th game at the ICC CWC League 2 on Wednesday at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the PNG vs NAM Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs, best player picks and pitch report.

PNG have won only two of their 26 games, while Namibia have won 14 of 24. PNG will look to win this game, but Namibia are a better team and expected to prevail.

PNG vs NAM Match Details

The 112th game of the ICC CWC League 2 will be played on November 23 at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek at 1:00 pm IST. The live score andcommentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PNG vs NAM, ICC CWC League 2, Match 112

Date and Time: November 23, 2022; 1:00 pm IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Pitch Report

The Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek has a well-balanced pitch, conducive to both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so expect spinners to play a key role in the middle overs. The last game here between PNG and USA saw 301 runs scored for the loss of 14 wickets.

PNG vs NAM Form Guide

PNG - Won 2 of their last 26 matches

NAM - Won 14 of their last 24 matches

PNG vs NAM Probable Playing XIs

PNG

No major injury update

Kiplin Doriga (wk), Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Gaudi Toka, Assad Vala, Chad Soper, Charles Amini, Kabua Morea, Semo Kamea, Alei Nao

NAM

No major injury update

Zane Green (wk), Lohan Louwrens, Gerhard Erasmus, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Jonathan Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Karl Birkenstock, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Helao-Pikkie YaFrance

PNG vs NAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

L Louwrens

Louwrens, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. He bats in the top order and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. Z Green is another good pick.

Batters

G Merwe

M Van Lingen and G Merwe are the two best batter picks. L Siaka is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well here.

All-rounders

J Frylinck

C Soper and J Frylinck are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Vala is another good pick.

Bowlers

B Scholtz

The top bowler picks are N Vanua and B Scholtz. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. R Trumpelmann is another good pick.

PNG vs NAM match captain and vice-captain choices

J Frylinck

Frylinck is one of the best players in this game, as he bats in the top order and also bowls at the death. He's one of the best captaincy picks and has earned 1248 points in 20 games.

A Vala

A Vala is one of the best picks, as he bowls at the death and bats in the middle order. As the pitch is decent, he could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. He has earned 1145 points in 18 games.

Five Must Picks for PNG vs NAM, Match 112

C Soper

J Frylinck

B Scholtz

J Smit

A Vala

Papua New Guinea vs Namibia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is a sporting one, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bowl at the death and also bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Papua New Guinea vs Namibia Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: L Louwrens

Batters: G Merwe, M Van Lingen, L Siaka

All-rounders: A Vala, C Soper, J Frylinck, J Smit

Bowlers: B Scholtz, N Vanua, R Trumpelmann

Papua New Guinea vs Namibia Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: L Louwrens

Batters: G Merwe, M Van Lingen, L Siaka

All-rounders: A Vala, C Soper, J Frylinck, J Smit

Bowlers: B Scholtz, S Kamea, R Trumpelmann

