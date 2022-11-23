PNG vs NAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ICC CWC League 2, Match 112

Papua New Guinea (PNG) will take on Namibia (NAM) in the 112th game at the ICC CWC League 2 on Wednesday at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the PNG vs NAM Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs, best player picks and pitch report.
PNG have won only two of their 26 games, while Namibia have won 14 of 24. PNG will look to win this game, but Namibia are a better team and expected to prevail.
PNG vs NAM Match Details
The 112th game of the ICC CWC League 2 will be played on November 23 at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek at 1:00 pm IST. The live score andcommentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: PNG vs NAM, ICC CWC League 2, Match 112
Date and Time: November 23, 2022; 1:00 pm IST
Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
Pitch Report
The Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek has a well-balanced pitch, conducive to both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so expect spinners to play a key role in the middle overs. The last game here between PNG and USA saw 301 runs scored for the loss of 14 wickets.
PNG vs NAM Form Guide
PNG - Won 2 of their last 26 matches
NAM - Won 14 of their last 24 matches
PNG vs NAM Probable Playing XIs
PNG
No major injury update
Kiplin Doriga (wk), Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Gaudi Toka, Assad Vala, Chad Soper, Charles Amini, Kabua Morea, Semo Kamea, Alei Nao
NAM
No major injury update
Zane Green (wk), Lohan Louwrens, Gerhard Erasmus, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Jonathan Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Karl Birkenstock, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Helao-Pikkie YaFrance
PNG vs NAM Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
L Louwrens
Louwrens, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. He bats in the top order and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. Z Green is another good pick.
Batters
G Merwe
M Van Lingen and G Merwe are the two best batter picks. L Siaka is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well here.
All-rounders
J Frylinck
C Soper and J Frylinck are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Vala is another good pick.
Bowlers
B Scholtz
The top bowler picks are N Vanua and B Scholtz. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. R Trumpelmann is another good pick.
PNG vs NAM match captain and vice-captain choices
J Frylinck
Frylinck is one of the best players in this game, as he bats in the top order and also bowls at the death. He's one of the best captaincy picks and has earned 1248 points in 20 games.
A Vala
A Vala is one of the best picks, as he bowls at the death and bats in the middle order. As the pitch is decent, he could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. He has earned 1145 points in 18 games.
Five Must Picks for PNG vs NAM, Match 112
C Soper
J Frylinck
B Scholtz
J Smit
A Vala
Papua New Guinea vs Namibia Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is a sporting one, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bowl at the death and also bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
Papua New Guinea vs Namibia Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head
Wicketkeeper: L Louwrens
Batters: G Merwe, M Van Lingen, L Siaka
All-rounders: A Vala, C Soper, J Frylinck, J Smit
Bowlers: B Scholtz, N Vanua, R Trumpelmann
Papua New Guinea vs Namibia Dream11 Prediction, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: L Louwrens
Batters: G Merwe, M Van Lingen, L Siaka
All-rounders: A Vala, C Soper, J Frylinck, J Smit
Bowlers: B Scholtz, S Kamea, R Trumpelmann
