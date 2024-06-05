PNG vs UGA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2024 T20 World Cup match – June 6, 2024  

Papua New Guinea (PNG) and Uganda (UGA) will cross swords in a Group C match of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday, June 5 (Thursday, June 6 in India). The Providence Stadium in Guyana will host the contest.

PNG, led by Assad Vala, ran West Indies close in their first game, but lost the match by five wickets at the Providence Stadium. Uganda, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the table after losing to Afghanistan by 125 runs.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the PNG vs UGA game:

#3 Assad Vala (PNG) – 8 credits

ACT v Papua New Guinea

Assad Vala, in the game against West Indies, showed why he is an asset for PNG in limited-overs cricket. He laid the platform with a knock of 21 runs while opening the batting. Thereafter, he finished with figures of 4-0-28-2, although his efforts went in vain.

Fantasy users should pick him in their PNG vs UGA Dream11 teams for the next game.

#2 Alpesh Ramjani (UGA) – 7 credits

Alpesh Ramjani of Uganda

Alpesh Ramjani has been an effective bowler for Uganda in T20 Internationals. In only 40 matches, the left-arm spinner has taken 71 wickets at an economy rate of 4.84 with three four-wicket hauls to show for his efforts.

In the game against Afghanistan, he picked up the wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz. He should be a part of PNG vs UGA Dream11 teams.

#1 Sese Bau (PNG) – 6.5 credits

Sese Bau of PNG

Sese Bau was the standout batter for PNG in their previous game against the West Indies. Batting at No. 4, he scored 50 runs off 43 balls with 6 fours and a six. He made sure that PNG posted a respectable score on the board.

Currently fourth in the list of leading run-scorers for PNG in T20Is, Bau should be a part of PNG vs UGA Dream11 teams.

