PNG vs UGA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Match 9

The 9th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will see Papua New Guinea (PNG) squaring off against Uganda (UGA) at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday, June 6. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the PNG vs UGA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Uganda lost their last match to Afghanistan by 125 runs as they were only able to score 58 runs while chasing a massive target of 183. Papua New Guinea, on the other hand, lost their last match to West Indies by 5 wickets, though they played exceptionally well and made it difficult for West Indies to chase an easy target.

These two squads have played only one head-to-head match, which Papua New Guinea won by 8 wickets. So, this will be a good match to watch.

PNG vs UGA Match Details

The 9th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be played on June 6 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The game is set to take place at 5:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PNG vs UGA, 9th match

Date and Time: June 6, 2024, 5:00 AM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report

The pitch at Providence Stadium in Guyana looks like a slow one where bowlers will be crucial. Fans can expect a low scoring match. The last T20I match played here was between Uganda and Afghanistan, where a total of 241 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

PNG vs UGA Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

PNG - L L L L W

UGA - L N/R L W L

PNG vs UGA Probable Playing XI

PNG Playing XI

No injury updates

Tony Ura, Assad Vala (c), Lega Siaka, Charles Amini, Hiri Hiri, Sese Bau, John Kariko, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Kabua Morea, Chad Soper, Alei Nao

UGA Playing XI

No injury updates

Ronak Patel, Simon Ssesazi (wk), Roger Mukasa, Robinson Obuya, Dinesh Nakrani, Alpesh Ramjani, Riazat Ali Shah, Brian Masaba (c), Henry Ssenyondo, Cosmas Kyewuta, Bilal Hassan

PNG vs UGA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Kiplin Doriga

Kiplin Doriga is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He scored 27 runs in just 18 balls in the last match against West Indies. Simon Ssesazi is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

Riazat Ali Shah

Lega Siaka and Riazat Ali Shah are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Shah will bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs. Ronak Patel is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Assad Vala

Dinesh Nakrani and Assad Vala are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Vala will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs. He scored 21 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match. Brian Masaba is another good all-rounder who will bat in the middle order and bowl at least 3 overs.

Bowlers

Alei Nao

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Cosmas Kyewuta and Alei Nao. Kyewuta took 2 wickets in the last match. John Kariko is another good bowler for today's match.

PNG vs UGA match captain and vice-captain choices

Assad Vala

Assad Vala is in exceptional form and one of the most crucial players for Papua New Guinea. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He smashed 21 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match.

Alpesh Ramjani

Alpesh Ramjani is one of the best players of Uganda whose role is pretty clear. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of four overs. He took 1 wicket in the last match against Afghanistan.

5 Must-Picks for PNG vs UGA, 9th match

Dinesh Nakrani

Alpesh Ranjani

Assad Vala

Brian Masaba

Sese Bau

Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Doriga

Batters: L Siaka, R Ali Shah

All-rounders: S Bau, D Nakrani, A Ramjani, C Amini, A Vala, B Masaba

Bowlers: A Nao, C Kyewuta

Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Doriga

Batters: R Ali Shah

All-rounders: S Bau, D Nakrani, A Ramjani, C Amini, A Vala, B Masaba

Bowlers: C Soper, C Kyewuta, J Kariko

