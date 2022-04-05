PNJ vs CK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022, Matches 29 & 30

Punjab CC (PNJ) will take on the Coimbra Knights (CK) in the 29th and 30th matches of the ECS T10 Cartaxo at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria on Tuesday.

Punjab Kings started their ECS T10 Cartaxo campaign with a 37-run win before losing to the Wild Panthers by four wickets. They are currently fourth in the standings with two points. Coimbra Knights, meanwhile, lost their first three matches before registering a dominant seven-wicket win over the Wild Panthers. They currently find themselves at the bottom of the table with two points.

PNJ vs CK Probable Playing 11 Today

PNJ XI

Abdul Qazi (wk), Amit Datta, Rao Imran (C), Rana Sarwar, Parveen Singh, Umar Muhammad, Muzamal Abbas, Arslan Ahmad, Ahsan Raza, Bilal Naseem, Syed Ali Naqi.

CK XI

Kuldeep Gholiya (wk), Balwinder Singh, Andrew Winter, Girish Singh, Panda Waddup, Ankush Kumar, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Ravi Kumar, Gurjeet Singh, Christopher Redhead (C), Nitin Kamboj.

Match Details

PNJ vs CK, ECS T10 Cartaxo, Matches 29 and 30

Date and Time: 5th April, 2022, 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria

Pitch Report

The tracks at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria have been excellent ones to bat on. Teams have consistently racked up big scores at the venue and another belter is likely to be on offer for Friday's double header.

Today’s PNJ vs CK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

K Gholiya has scored 98 runs in the ECS T10 Cartaxo so far. He is also reliable behind the stumps.

Batters

J Balkrisna, who is expected to lead the Coimbra Knights' batting unit, hasn’t been in the best of form lately. But he is more than capable of playing a big knock today.

All-rounders

R Sarwar is a fantastic all-rounder who has scored 54 runs and scalped three wickets in four ECS T10 Cartaxo matches. He could be a great captaincy pick for your PNJ vs CK Dream11 fantasy team.

G Singh is a dependable all-rounder who has scored 19 runs in addition to taking four wickets in four games.

Bowler

N Kamboj is an important player for the Coimbra Knights, having amassed 97 runs and scalped three wickets in the ECS T10 Cartaxo so far.

Top 5 best players to picks in PNJ vs CK Dream11 prediction team

N Kamboj (CK) – 255 points

K Gholiya (CK) – 195 points

R Sarwar (PNJ) – 194 points

G Singh (CK) – 163 points

P Singh Jr (PNJ) – 147 points

Important stats for PNJ vs CK Dream11 prediction team

N Kamboj: 97 runs and 3 wickets

K Gholiya: 98 runs

R Sarwar: 54 runs and 3 wickets

G Singh: 19 runs and 4 wickets

P Singh Jr: 17 runs and 2 wickets

PNJ vs CK Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Cartaxo)

PNJ vs CK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Gholiya, J Balkrisna, B Singh, A Datta, R Sarwar, G Singh, P Singh Jr, A Winter, N Kamboj, S Ali Naqi, A Raza.

Captain: R Sarwar. Vice-captain: N Kamboj.

PNJ vs CK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Gholiya, J Balkrisna, B Singh, A Kumar, R Sarwar, G Singh, P Singh Jr, N Kamboj, S Ali Naqi, A Raza, C Redhead.

Captain: K Gholiya. Vice-captain: G Singh.

Edited by Samya Majumdar