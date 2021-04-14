Portugal T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 13 (Updated)

The Portugal T10 League 2021 saw its eighth day of action on April 13, with a couple of encounters played on the day. Two more matches are scheduled for Wednesday, April 14.

Gorkha 11, with fourteen points, are perched atop the Portugal T10 League 2021 points table. They have registered wins in seven of their eight encounters thus far.

Malo, with six points to their credit, follow the table-toppers in the standings. Their only reversal in the tournament so far came against Gorkha 11.

Oeiras and Indian Royals occupy the third and fourth spots in the Portugal T10 League 2021 points table. They have four points apiece, with the former placed higher due to their better net run rate.

Miranda Dragons and Coimbra Knights registered their first points of the tournament on Tuesday, with the two teams sharing the spoils in the couple of encounters yesterday.

Oporto Cricket Club is the only team yet to open their account in the Portugal T10 League 2021. They have come up short in all four of their encounters to date.

Following are the team standings after the eighth day of matches in the Portugal T10 League 2021 -

Portugal T10 League Points Table

Portugal T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Portugal T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Azhar Andani of Gorkha 11 is still the highest run-scorer after the eighth day of action in the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has accumulated 177 runs in eight matches, with his 56 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Andani has an acceptable strike rate of 133.08, and has struck 8 fours and 12 sixes.

Andani's teammate Imran Khan occupies second spot on the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 120 runs to date, with 36 being his best effort. Khan's runs have come at a strike rate of 146.34, and include 7 fours and 10 maximums.

Krut Patel of Oeiras is placed third on the highest run-getters list of the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 93 runs in four knocks, with 41 being his top score. Patel has scored these runs at a decent strike rate of 143.07, with the help of 10 boundaries and 5 sixes.

Apart from Patel, Kuldeep Gholiya (47) and Amandeep (35) are Oeiras' highest run-scorers. Pedro Madeira (48) and Miguel Stoneman (27) have scored the most runs for Coimbra Knights.

Most Wickets

Portugal T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Md Siraj Nipo of Gorkha 11, with nine scalps to his credit, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 8 of the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has a spell of 3/3 as his best performance and has an excellent economy rate of 5.50.

Sripal Matta of Gorkha 11 and Chris Redhead of Coimbra Knights have both accounted for eight opposition batsmen in the Portugal T10 League 2021 thus far. The former is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts by virtue of having a better economy rate.

Matta has 3/12 as his best return and has an exceptional economy rate of 4.50. Redhead has a best effort of 3/7 and has conceded an average of 7.75 runs per over.

Apart from Redhead, Tony Madeira and Miguel Stoneman have picked up four wickets apiece for the Coimbra Knights. Conrad Greenshields, Kumar Rohit, and Paulo Buccimazza, with five scalps each, are Oeiras' highest wicket-takers.