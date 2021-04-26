Portugal T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 25 (Updated)

The Portugal T10 League 2021 saw its penultimate day of group stage action on April 25. The last two league phase encounters are scheduled for Monday, April 26.

Gorkha 11, with 22 points, have secured top spot in the Portugal T10 League 2021 points table. They will play the second semi-final on Tuesday.

Malo leapfrogged Oeiras with their two wins on Sunday to finish at the second position in the standings. The two teams will face each other in the first semi-final on April 27.

Oporto Cricket Club have finished their league stage engagements in the Portugal T10 League 2021 with 10 points in their kitty. The Indian Royals, who have 8 points currently, will hope to win their last two matches on Monday to guarantee themselves the final semi-final spot at the expense of Oporto Cricket Club.

Coimbra Knights and Miranda Dragons, who have both registered just a solitary win apiece, are already knocked out of the tournament. The Knights will play for pride in their last two matches on Monday.

The team standings after the penultimate day of group matches in the Portugal T10 League 2021 are as follows:

Portugal T10 League Points Table

Portugal T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Portugal T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Mian Mehmood of Malo has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the 20th day of action in the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has amassed 216 runs in twelve matches, with 38 being his top score. Mehmood has scored his runs at an acceptable strike rate of 121.34, with the help of 15 fours and 12 sixes.

Azhar Andani of Gorkha 11 has slipped to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 215 runs thus far, with 56 being his best effort. Andani has a strike rate of 119.44, and has struck 11 fours and 13 maximums.

Andani's teammate Suman Ghimire is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has smashed 202 runs in the group stage, with an unbeaten 44 being his highest score. Ghimire's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 159.05, and are studded with 12 boundaries and 17 sixes.

Muhammad Saad (198), Amandeep Singh (196) and Jasbinder Singh (116) are the Indian Royals' highest run-scorers. Pedro Madeira (148), MD Zaman (80) and Lovey Saini (55) have scored the most runs for the Coimbra Knights.

Most Wickets

Portugal T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Raghu Raman of Oporto Cricket Club, with 19 scalps to his name, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 20 of the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has a spell of 3/6 as his best performance and has a decent economy of 7.31.

Md Siraj Nipo of Gorkha 11, with 16 scalps, occupies second spot on the wicket-taking charts. He has a best effort of 3/3 and has an exceptional economy of 5.41.

Chris Redhead of the Coimbra Knights has accounted for 15 opposition batsmen in the Portugal T10 League 2021 thus far. He has a best spell of 3/7 and has conceded just 6.15 runs per over.

Apart from Redhead, Miguel Stoman (10) and Tony Madeira (8) are the Coimbra Knights' most successful bowlers. Sukhwinder Singh (9), Syed Ali Naqi (8) and Amandeep Singh (7) have taken the most wickets for the Indian Royals.