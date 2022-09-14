POR vs SPA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship T10 2022 Match 17

Portugal will take on Spain in Match Number 17 (Group A) of the European Cricket Championship T10 2022 at the Cartama Oval, Cartama on Thursday, September 15. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the POR vs SPA Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs and the pitch report.

Portugal have had a tough run in this tournament. They have two wins and four losses and are fourth in the points table. Spain, on the other hand, have been in incredible form this season. They have lost just one game and have won as many as four. They are currently second in the points table.

POR vs SPA, Match Details

The 17th match (Group A) of the European Cricket Championship T10 2022 between Portugal and Spain will be played on September 15, 2022, at Cartama Oval, Cartama. The game is set to take place at 5.00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: POR vs SPA

Date & Time: September 15, 2022, 5.00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Live Streaming: Fancode

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is likely to be an excellent one to bat on. Teams have racked up big scores consistently at this venue and more of the same can be expected from this game. Thus, another high-scoring encounter could be on the cards.

Matches won by teams batting first: 7

Matches won by teams bowling first: 7

Average first innings score: 110

Average second innings score: 97

POR vs SPA Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Portugal: L, L, L, W, L

Spain: W, L, W, W, W

POR vs SPA Probable Playing 11 today

Portugal Team News

Portugal Probable Playing XI: Anthony Chambers, Conrad Greenshields (c), Francoise Stoman, Rao Imran, Imran Khan, Rana Sarwar, Miguel Stoman, Parth Jounjat (wk), Fakhrul Hussain, Junaid Khan, Mubeen Tariq

Spain Team News

No major injury concerns.

Spain Probable Playing XI: Mohammad Kamran, Muhammad Ihsan, Adam Alger (wk), Muhammad Babar, Asjed Butt, Daniel Doyle-Calle, Christian Munoz-Mills (c), Hamza Saleem Dar, Prince Dhiman, Atif Mohammad, Gaurang Mahyavanshi

Today’s POR vs SPA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Daniel Doyle-Calle (4 innings, 136 runs)

Daniel Doyle-Calle has been in solid touch with the bat. He has accumulated 136 runs in four innings in this tournament. He has a strike-rate of 242.86 and has hit 15 sixes.

Top Batter Pick

Adam Alger (2 innings, 63 runs)

Adam Alger has batted only twice in the four games he has played and he has looked very good. He has scored 63 runs while striking at 233.33 so far.

Top All-rounder Pick

Conrad Greenshields (6 matches, 154 runs, 1 wicket)

Conrad Greenshields has been batting well and has made 154 runs at a strike-rate of 169.23. He also has one wicket to his name with the ball.

Top Bowler Pick

Atif Mohammad (6 matches, 9 wickets)

Atif Mohammad has been in top form with the ball. He has returned with nine wickets from six games and has an economy rate of 8.82.

POR vs SPA match captain and vice-captain choices

Muhammad Babar (6 matches, 110 runs, 3 wickets)

Muhammad Babar has been very effective with both bat and ball. He has racked up 110 runs at a strike-rate of 261.90 and has picked up three wickets with the ball as well.

Francoise Stoman (6 matches, 192 runs, 2 wickets)

Francoise Stoman is in top form with the bat and has amassed 192 runs in six innings. He has a strike-rate of 243.04 and has blasted 23 sixes. With the ball, he has chipped in with two wickets.

5 Must-picks with player stats for POR vs SPA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Muhammad Babar 110 runs & 3 wickets in 6 matches Francoise Stoman 192 runs & 2 wickets in 6 matches Atif Mohammad 9 wickets in 6 matches Mohammad Kamran 23 runs & 7 wickets in 5 matches Daniel Doyle-Calle 136 runs in 4 innings

POR vs SPA match expert tips

Both teams boast some quality all-rounders and they will be the top captaincy candidates as well. The likes of Conrad Greenshields, Francoise Stoman, Prince Dhiman and Muhammad Babar are the ones to watch out for.

POR vs SPA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Portugal vs Spain - European Cricket Championship T10 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Daniel Doyle-Calle

Batters: Christian Munoz-Mills, Adam Alger, Anthony Chambers

All-rounders: Conrad Greenshields, Francoise Stoman, Prince Dhiman, Muhammad Babar

Bowlers: Mohammad Kamran, Mubeen Tariq, Atif Mohammad

POR vs SPA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Portugal vs Spain - European Cricket Championship T10 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Daniel Doyle-Calle

Batters: Christian Munoz-Mills, Rana Sarwar, Adam Alger

All-rounders: Hamza Saleem Dar, Francoise Stoman, Conrad Greenshields, Muhammad Babar

Bowlers: Mohammad Kamran, Atif Mohammad, Junaid Khan

