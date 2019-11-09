PR vs CTB Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's MSL 2019 Match - Nov 10th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

In Sunday's first game of the Mzansi Super League 2019, Paarl Rocks and Cape Town Blitz lock horns at the Boland Park in Paarl. Cape Town Blitz set the tone for the tournament with Janneman Malan and Dale Steyn starring in a 15-run win over the Jozi Stars in the former's opening encounter.

They will look to sustain their momentum against Paarl Rock, who finished third last season. Paarl, led by Faf du Plessis, have made a couple of key additions to the side this season and have certainly strengthened their roster ahead of MSL 2019.

Although both teams look well balanced, Cape Town Blitz will fancy their chances of a win, with their players in good knick as well. All in all, a highly entertaining game between Cape Town Blitz and Paarl Rocks beckons on Sunday. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Paarl Rocks

Faf du Plessis (C), Henry Davids, James Vince, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Isuru Udana, Cameron Delport, Kerwin Mungroo, Ferisco Adams, Kyle Verreynne, Mangaliso Mosehle, Tabraiz Shamsi, Hardus Viljoen, Bjorn Fortuin, Sibonelo Makhanya, and Thando Ntini

Cape Town Blitz

Quinton de Kock (C), Wahab Riaz, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Janneman Malan, Dale Steyn, Sisanda Magala, Anrich Nortje, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, George Linde, David Bedingham, Vernon Philander, Marques Ackerman, Gregory Mahlokwana, Aviwe Mgijima, Khwezi Gumede.

Playing XI Updates

Paarl Rocks

Paarl Rocks have a solid roster to choose from, with Henry Davids and JP Duminy certain to bring their experience to the fore. While Davids will open the batting, Cameron Delport could be backed to partner him at the top. Faf du Plessis and JP Duminy will form a vital part of the middle order while much will depend on Dwaine Pretorius, who provides balance to this side with both bat and ball. Sri Lankan pacer Isuru Udana has been roped in as an overseas player and is also capable of clearing the boundary with ease. With two quality spinners in their ranks, Paarl Rocks have a lot of variety. Thando Ntini is one to watch out for if picked in the side.

Possible XI: Davids, Delport, du Plessis (C), Duminy, Pretorius, Verreynne (WK), Udana, Viljoen, Fortuin, Shamsi and Ntini.

Cape Town Blitz

No changes are expected from Cape Town after a good outing at the Wanderers. Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock are in very good knick, with the resourceful duo of Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali also among the run-scorers in the previous game.

The depth in their batting unit is one of their biggest strengths, with George Linde and Mohammad Nawaz handy finishers lower down the order. Dale Steyn was the pick of the bowlers in the previous game with three wickets to his name and he will once again lead the bowling attack, while Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala will look to complement Steyn in Cape Town's pursuit of an important win.

Possible XI: de Kock (C&WK), Malan, Ali, Livingstone, Linde, Nawaz, Mgijima, Magala, Steyn, Philander and Nortje

Match Details

Paarl Rocks vs Cape Town Blitz, Mzansi Super League 2019, Match 3

10th November 2019, 1:30 PM IST

Boland Park, Paarl

Pitch Report

Much like the pitch at the Wanderers, Boland Park should also serve up a good batting track with some turn on offer for the spinners. While there isn't any chance of rain interrupting the proceedings, teams would ideally look to chase here, with 170 being a par score.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock is the ideal option, given his penchant for big scores at the top of the order. Although he did get some runs in the previous game, de Kock wasn't able to convert his start and will be keen to make amends on Sunday. Kyle Verreynne is another decent player who could be picked instead of de Kock to accommodate other players in the side.

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis is a must-have in the side while the likes of Janneman Malan and Cameron Delport are also worthy candidates. Malan started MSL 2019 with a bang as he scored 99* that set up a decent win over the Jozi Stars. Along with the aforementioned players, Henry Davids could also be picked in the side, with his experience bound to come in handy.

Allrounders: Many quality all-round options are available for this game. However, Moeen Ali and Dwaine Pretorius stand out, with both individuals expected to feature heavily with bat and ball. While Liam Livingstone showed glimpses of what he is capable of against the Stars, he is overlooked for George Linde, whose left-arm spin is a valuable asset to the side. Similarly, JP Duminy's form in the recently concluded CPL 2019 also bodes well and strengthens his case for inclusion.

Bowlers: After his sensational spell in the first match of MSL 2019, Dale Steyn would feature in most fantasy teams. While he does guarantee wickets, the duo of Bjorn Fortuin and Hardus Viljoen are also viable candidates in the bowling department. One of Anrich Nortje or Tabraiz Shamsi should ideally round the team off for this encounter.

Captain: Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock are two of the best batsmen in the league and did well in last year's MSL as well. Both of them should be backed to score some runs in this game as well, while the prospect of Moeen Ali being one of the multiplier options is also a handy option.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Cameron Delport, Henry Davids, Janneman Malan, Moeen Ali, George Linde, Dwaine Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Hardus Viljoen and Bjorn Fortuin. Captain: Faf du Plessis, Vice-Captain: Quinton de Kock

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kyle Verreynne, Faf du Plessis, Janneman Malan, Cameron Delport, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Dwaine Pretorius, Dale Steyn, Hardus Viljoen, Tabriaz Shamsi and Anrich Nortje. Captain: Moeen Ali, Vice-Captain: Faf du Plessis