PR vs DSG Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – January 26, 2024

Paarl Royals and the Durban Supergiants meet in a top-of-the-table clash in SA20 2024 on Friday, January 26, at Boland Park in Paarl.

The Royals are at the top of the points table, with five wins in six matches. They came into this game on the back of a convincing five-wicket win over the Joburg Super Kings, with their middle order coming in clutch in the absence of David Miller.

The Durban Supergiants were also victorious in their last outing, beating MICT by 36 runs on a very tricky Durban surface, with both Noor Ahmad and Marcus Stoinis starring with the ball.

Let's now look at the top three Dream11 differentials from this fixture.

Left-arm leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi is in the top 10 wicket-takers list this season, with six scalps in as many matches. However, ahead of a game on one of the most spin-friendly venues, his ownership is far too low for a player of his caliber.

In the last match played at Paarl, Shamsi bowled a stellar spell of 2/11 in four overs, severely restricting the run flow for the Mumbai Indians. Considering the batting approach of the Durban Supergiants, they will go after every bowler. Doing so against Shamsi on this surface won't be easy, and he should pick up wickets in this one.

#2 Noor Ahmad (BOWL) (DSG)

Noor Ahmad in action for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL.

Another left-arm wrist spinner, this time from DSG, also has an ownership level that's too low for a bowler with his wicket-taking ability. After a tough first outing against SEC, Noor Ahmad bounced back with a stellar spell of 3/22 against MICT, picking up the big wickets of Liam Livingstone and Kieron Pollard.

This Boland Park surface should aid his mystery spin that lots of PR batters will find hard to pick, and the large boundaries offer a fair amount of protection against the big shots. Noor Ahmad is another quality Dream11 differential who has the potential to pick up a huge haul in this match.

Tony de Zorzi was the highest run-scorer by some margin in the recently concluded ODI series against India, making 228 runs in three matches, averaging a stellar 114, scoring at a strike rate of close to 100.

He received his first opportunity in this edition of SA20 in DSG's last match against MICT, and he fared decently, making a quick 11-ball 20 at the top of the order before getting castled by George Linde.

The talented southpaw is set to hold on to his opening slot in this match as well, and that alone makes him a wonderful Dream11 differential pick. Any opening batter is a wonderful Dream11 pick, especially in limited-overs cricket, and if he can get his eye in, de Zorzi could be in for a big score in this one.